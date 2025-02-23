As A Parent, I Totally Understand Why Illumination's Sing Movies Are Always Trending On Netflix

There are only a few guarantees in life: death, taxes, and one of Illumination’s Sing movies being somewhere on the Netflix Top 10 at any given moment. New Netflix originals come and go, and Best Picture winners pop up for a few days, but these two movies about an anthropomorphic koala and his band of misfit singers hit the trending list often and seem to stick around for weeks, if not months. And as a parent, I totally understand why this has been happening for years now.

No, I don't think it's some nefarious scheme concocted by Netflix and Illumination to fudge the numbers, people with Netflix subscriptions manipulating the streaming service’s algorithm, or anything like that. Instead, I'm betting the answer is much simpler than that. Allow me to explain…

(Image credit: Illumination)

My Kids Watch The Sing Movies All The Time (Sometimes Twice In A Row), And I Can't Be Alone

So, what’s causing Sing and Sing 2 to hold their ground whenever they come back to Netflix (they often leave for a few months, maybe to give other movies a chance) and return to the Top 10? Kids. It’s always the kids.

When they’re available, my kids watch the Sing movies all the time, sometimes twice in a row. They can’t get enough of the songs, and they can’t get enough of the increasingly chaotic situations Matthew McConaughey’s Buster Moon and the rest of the hilarious and celebrity-voiced characters are forced to face.

And I can’t be alone in this experience. If everyone’s kids are like mine, then they are probably watching Sing and Sing 2 over and over again. But hey, at least it’s better than being subjected to CoCoMelon for hours on end!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

When Compared To Other Kids Movies On Netflix, These Animated Jukebox Musicals Have Something For Parents As Well

Another thing about the Sing movies’ supremacy on the Netflix Top 10 is that these are kids movies that parents can enjoy . I admit, there are a lot of great family-friendly comedies on the streaming platform that check a lot of the boxes, but few appeal to multiple generations of moviegoers better than these hilarious and sometimes emotional jukebox musicals.

Though I haven’t watched the Sing movies as much as my kids (someone has to work around here), I will admit I’ve seen both of them more times than I can count – either all the way through or bits and pieces while doing stuff around the house. The stories are fun, the song selections are great, and like the best Illumination movies, the animation is incredible and full of color and life. What more could you ask for?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Universal)

Though Other Illumination Movies Do Well On Netflix, They Don't Have The Staying Power Of The Sing Franchise

Other Illumination movies like the Despicable Me franchise , those Secret Life of Pets films, and even the massively successful Super Mario Bros. Movie have all popped up on the Netflix Top 10 over the years, but none have stuck around for as long as Sing. Though the iconic red plumber had some staying power after the all-time great video game adaptation landed on Netflix, its reign pales in comparison to what Buster Moon and his jolly group of singers have done.

Maybe this is a sign that the long-rumored Sing 3 needs to finally happen…

All in all, the Sing movies’ firm hold on the Netflix Top 10 is something to celebrate, even if it’s caused by millions of kids watching them over and over again until their parents know any better. But that’s the fun of parenting, right?