Reviews For Rings Of Power Season 2 Are In, And It's Like The Battle Of Pelennor Fields Between The Critics Right Now
It's a bloody battle over Middle-earth and this season of Rings of Power.
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s second season prepares for its August 29 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, the critics are going to war over it. The season, which has promised big battles and thrilling villains in its trailers, will show the rise of Sauron, the creation of the rings and the battle over Middle-earth. While some critics are calling this new set of episodes epic and incredible, others find it overstuffed and boring, making for a very big and bloody battle, like the one at Pelennor Fields, over Amazon’s LOTR prequel series.
Quite A Few Critics Do Not Like The Second Season Of Rings Of Power
This battle begins with negative reviews. Coming off a first season that received mild praise as well as bold and at times intense criticism, Season 2 has some critics not feeling hopeful about its future. Bob Strauss’ review for The Wrap claimed the show “remains stunningly boring” despite its cost to create:
Noting ongoing storylines, like the mystery surrounding The Stranger’s identity, he did not love Season 2. Carly Lane from Collider didn’t either. Explaining that she thought the pacing of the show was “disjointed," and, in a lot of ways, this season felt “stuck,” she wrote:
Overall, the negative reviews hone in on the many storylines and claim that the show falls short and lacks depth because of it. However, a different camp of critics beg to differ.
However, Many Critics Are Loving The Lord Of The Rings Prequel’s Sophomore Season
Meanwhile, on the positive side of this battle, /Film's, Jeremy Mathai praised the second season for being “a darker, bolder and more complex return to form.” He noted that Season 2 is a major improvement from the show’s first outing, as it tightens its story and ups its game entirely, especially when it comes to the writing:
Overall, Mathai concluded that while this Rings of Power season is an “imperfect improvement,” it’s also “a confident, thrilling, and gloriously nerdy return to Middle-earth.”
Along with the praise for the overarching story and improvements it has made since Season 1, the love for the action and character-driven performances are also highlighted in these reviews. Bradley Russell made that point in Games Radar’s review, writing:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Bringing all this to a close, Lyvie Scott’s review for Inverse blends these two polarizing takes together. While she sees and notes the flaws in the show, explaining that it’s a bit overstuffed with storylines among other things, she also is a fan and enjoyed the season. She wrote:
We know the series will pick up where we left off with the creation of the rings and the after-effects of learning Saruon’s identity. Big battles have been teased, and we’ll finally get to see the continuation of beloved characters’ stories, like Galadriel's. The question is: will viewers like it and will Rings of Power be one of Prime Video’s best shows?
The answer is unclear based on these reviews. Therefore, it’s up to you to decide. To form your own opinions about the second season of Rings of Power and pick your side of this battle, you can stream the first three episodes of Season 2 with an Amazon Prime subscription on August 29, after that, new episodes will drop every Thursday.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.