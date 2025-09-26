Machine Gun Kelly’s Photo Dump Includes A Photo Of His And Megan Fox’s Baby (And Her Onesie Is So On Brand)
Machine Gun Kelly is a Grammy-nominated rock star who has a penchant for making headlines, thanks to both his career and personal life. Regarding the latter, it's mostly about his relationship with Megan Fox. Back in March Fox gave birth to their daughter, and now MGK has shared a rare photo at her. And the little bundle of joy is wearing a hilariously appropriate onesie.
Shortly after this celebrity couple announced their pregnancy, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up again, seemingly for good. But they've managed to coparent their newborn daughter together, while also seemingly making an effort to keep her out of the spotlight. That changed in a recent photo dump, which offered a look at the baby girl... even if he didn't show her face. Check it out below:
I mean, could the onesie be any cuter? Machine Gun Kelly shared this post to his whopping 9.1 million followers on Instagram. While reminiscing about the anniversary of his album, the fifth photo in the post shows his baby girl. Well, sort of.
Like many other celebrities, MGK chose to obscure his kid's face to make sure it didn't circulate online. But we did get to see a glimpse of his daughter, including her onesie which has a pink guitar. Despite only being a few months old, she seems to be representing her father's brand well.
As previously mentioned, this former pair have spent years making headlines, prior to bringing their daughter into the world. Originally the pair of celebs seemed pretty obsessed with each other, like when Fox confirmed that they drank each other's blood. Then in 2023 things changed, with Megan Fox deleting their photos together and breaking the internet with rumors of infidelity.
This couple would spend a ton of time working on their relationship behind the scenes, including tons of therapy. Eventually they got back together, and things looked good for the fans who shipped this particular celebrity couple. But then they broke up again, shortly after Fox got pregnant with their daughter.
Despite all of this history and drama, all reports indicate that they are doing well coparenting their child. There is some precedent for this, as Fox and ex Brian Austin Green have successfully coparented for years. And while she and MGK continue to make headlines, there haven't been any horror stories circulating online about how they've been able to raise their daughter post-breakup.
While Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating the five-year anniversary of his album Tickets to My Downfall, he also recently celebrated the release of his new one, titled Lost Americana. As for Fox, she doesn't appear to have any projects lined up, seemingly focused on parenting her daughter instead. Although she did recently cameo in Overcompensating in a hilarious way.
