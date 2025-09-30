Why Isn't Rihanna Releasing New Music? She And A$AP Rocky Have Jokes Amid Buzz About Their Third Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reason to celebrate, as the couple just recently welcomed their third child. The news was revealed just days ago and, since then, an army of fans have reached out to extend their congratulations on the birth of their baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers. As happy as fans seem to be, though, there are some who still seem a bit miffed that the songstress has yet to release a new album. As it turns out, Rihanna and her partner are well aware of the gripes, and they’ve even joked about them.

A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – has been promoting his latest 2025 movie release, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. With that, he took part in an interview (conducted before baby Rocki’s birth was announced on Instagram) with Elle, during which he talked about his life and career. The subject of his growing family came up, and Mayers admitted that both he and “RiRi” talk about how fans may be displeased that they’re making babies and not songs.

Mayers specifically pointed to one conversation he and his partner had:

You know what we joke about? She’s like, ‘Yo, I ain’t gonna lie. Your fans might want to kick your ass as much as my fans wanna kick my ass. What saves me is that I’m pregnant most of the time.’

The mental image that I currently have of the rapper and Rihanna laughing about this baby/music topic is honestly making me chuckle. If anything, the two have always seemed to have a keen level of self-awareness (and good senses of humor). So it tracks that this would be something that they’d laugh and joke about. Of course, I can also see this situation from the perspective of the couple’s fans.

It’s been some time since either of them dropped albums, and their admirers haven’t stopped bringing up that fact. The “Umbrella” singer’s latest album, Anti, was released back in 2016. Meanwhile, the Barbadian singer’s partner hasn’t released a new musical compilation since 2018’s Testing. However, A$AP Rocky does have a new album, Don’t Be Dumb, on the way this fall, and Rihanna dropped a single for The Smurfs earlier this year. Still, fans appear hungry for more.

More on Rihanna (Image credit: We The Best / Epic Records) That Time Rihanna Was Horrified After DJ Khaled Butchered A Mango, And She Told Him So

This all isn’t to say that the A-list couple hasn’t been busy in other respects, though. For example, the Ocean’s 8 actress has been overseeing her various business ventures. Also, A$AP Rocky’s acting career has been taking off, as he also recently starred alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest (which is streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription). Of course, they’ve also been raising their two sons, RZA (3) and Riot (2).

Following the birth of her latest baby, though, a lot of eyes will certainly be on Rihanna when it comes to new music. Fans probably shouldn’t expect the billionaire singer to produce anything right away since she obviously has a newborn to look after. In the meantime, I wouldn’t be surprised if she and A$AP Rocky continue to joke about fans’ thoughts.