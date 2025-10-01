Turns Out Selena Gomez's Wedding Dress Had Its Own Easy-To-Miss Tribute To New Hubby Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is no longer on the market, as her and Benny Blanco’s star-studded wedding took place in Santa Barbara over the weekend. An insider recently revealed BTS details about the event, including some information about the reception and speeches. However, there’s also apparently a hidden detail about Gomez’s wedding dress that’s a tribute to her new husband.

After posting numerous photos and videos from the ceremony, not long after saying “I do,” Gomez took to Instagram yet again to shares even more wedding pictures. She showed off three different dresses she wore throughout the day, including a lace gown. Page Six points out that in one of the photos, Gomez holds up the dress, and, if you look closely enough, there’s a hidden heart with “S + B” embroidered on it.

That's a very lovely tribute from Selena Gomez, and it’s small enough that she knows, and other people probably wouldn’t unless she pointed it out. It just shows how much she -- and likely her designers -- care about the little details, regardless of who is able to see them or not. Speaking of designers, that tribute-embroidered dress, along with the other two Gomez wore, was designed by Ralph Lauren. So Gomez certainly took a lot of care when it came to what she wanted for her attire on her big day.

The tribute is not so surprising, as the Only Murders in the Building star has not been shy about showing her love for Blanco and vice versa. They’ve been open about their wedding plans as well as their relationship in general. To that point, Blanco previously shared what makes a good romantic partner, noting that listening and paying attention important. With that, I'm honestly not surprised why Gomez ultimately fell for him.

As for Blanco and Gomez's wedding, it does seem like it was a little bit more low-key compared to other celebrity weddings. However, based on the pics, it also looked quite sweet.

Meanwhile, another detail to come out of the wedding was the fact that Taylor Swift showed up with umbrellas and a mysterious box and trying her hardest not to be seen. She was also without her own fiancé, Travis Kelce, due to his commitments to the Kansas City Chiefs. Luckily, Swift was still able to join her future husband, as she jet-setted from the wedding to the game to show her support, so it was a pretty busy weekend for her.

I think what I appreciated most about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's big day, though, is that the newlyweds were able to post pictures on their own time, with no photos being leaked, which is not always the case for celebrities. I wouldn't be surprised if they release even more as time goes on and, who knows, maybe fans will get some more looks at those dresses, including the one with the sweet tribute.