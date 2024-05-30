See A Swiftie Propose To His Partner At The Eras Tour A Year After Going Viral On TikTok For Not Proposing During 'Love Story’
Baby, he's been waiting a long time to "just say yes."
Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” line “I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around” just took on a very fun new meaning. I write this because a little over a year after a couple went viral on TikTok for not getting engaged during the Eras Tour while the pop star played her Romeo and Juliet-inspired song, they attended her concert again. And after a year of waiting, they finally got engaged!
So, here’s the backstory, on April 15, 2023 – which was the third night of Swift’s shows in Tampa, Florida, @stevenisaaccohen posted a video on TikTok of him and his boyfriend signing along to “Love Story” during an Eras Tour show. The caption over the video read:
As the lyrics “he knelt to the ground” started to be sung, you can see him start to anticipate something, then, when nothing happens as “pulled out a ring and said” happened, he looked a bit disappointed.
Like actual proposals that happened during “Love Story,” this video went super viral on TikTok, accumulating nearly 4 million views. However, it didn’t have the jubilant ending those other videos (and the song) have.
Now, though, it’s all paid off, because these two are officially engaged, and the proposal happened at the most fitting place: The Eras Tour. Check out the adorable and likely long-awaited moment:
Throughout the video, you can see both men smiling from ear to ear as Swift sang “Love Story” on stage, and at the end, they showed the bracelet he proposed with. All around, this was the sweetest moment, and the history these two have with the Eras Tour and their engagement makes it even better!
Between the concert these guys attended in the United States and this show in Madrid, Spain, the number of projects Taylor Swift has released has only grown – she’s dropped two re-recordings and an entirely new album over the last year – so I imagine their relationship has evolved a lot too.
Much like viral videos of surprise songs, the “22” hat exchange (which recently featured a Swiftie in Lisbon kissing Swift on the cheek), or moments like the pop star saying “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” the people who witnessed this in-person freaked out, and so did those who saw it online.
Now, the happy couple is officially engaged, and Swifties couldn’t be happier for them. Even though they were met with some disappointment a little over a year ago, I bet that made this instance so much sweeter, because he really didn’t see it coming!
As more viral and heartwarming moments like this happen on the Eras Tour, we’ll be sure to let you know about them. To see the pop star who helps incite them doing what she does best, you can stream her concert that’s taken the world by storm with a Disney+ subscription.
