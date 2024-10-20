Taylor Swift Seemed To Nod At Travis Kelce Romance With New Mashup Of Surprise Songs At The Eras Tour, And Swifties Are Living For The Lyrics

Taylor Swift has made several references to her relationship with Travis Kelce on the Eras Tour, from changing the lyrics of “Karma” to incorporating his touchdown dances into her choreography to bringing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on stage for a surprise cameo . The artist seemed to waste no time in doing it again when she resumed her tour in Miami, Florida, and Swifties are seeing some old lyrics in a new light after she debuted a new mashup during a recent acoustic set.

The Eras Tour surprise songs are among the few parts of the show that Taylor Swift changes nightly, and for the past several stops on the tour, she’s been mashing up hits that have similar themes or tunes. On October 18 — at the first of three concerts in Miami — she combined “loml” from The Tortured Poets Department with “White Horse” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and fans couldn’t help but notice the big smile that broke out on her face when she sang part of the latter tune. Check out the TikTok below:

In addition to having similar sounds, these two songs match up really well thematically. The Tortured Poets Department tune laments the end of a relationship with someone she thought was the “love of my life” but turned out to be the “loss of my life.” Meanwhile, in “White Horse (Taylor’s Version),” she sings about being wrong in thinking she was in a fairy tale relationship, vowing to “find someone someday who might actually treat me well.”

When she sang those future-casting lyrics, a huge grin broke out on her face, reminding the Swifties in attendance that she had, indeed, found that man in Travis Kelce. Fans couldn't get enough of it, commenting on social media:

Her BIG smile during “I’m gonna find someone someday that may actually treat me well” 🥰🥺 – indifferentlurker

– indifferentlurker The smile 😭😭 she’s so happy – ruby

– ruby Her smile “I’m gonna find someone….” 🥰🥰 – efi

– efi This mashup was so heart wrenching but her smile at the end knowing she found someone who treats her well – imalltoowell

– You can always count on Taylor to sing a devastating mashup only to smile ear to ear at the end – sanayecns

It’s been over a year since Travis Kelce first attended an Eras Tour concert, allegedly armed with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. As the story goes, he was not allowed backstage to give it to her, but the two started dating shortly after anyway, after he called her out for the rejection on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. It's so sweet to see that things still seem to be smooth sailing.

Travis Kelce has been to quite a few shows since then, but with football season in full gear, he was not present in Miami when Taylor Swift finally debuted a new bodysuit for the Reputation era . Jason and his wife Kylie, however, did go to Night 2, as well as Travis and Jason’s mom Donna.

In addition to all of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects , Swifties will be able to catch Donna Kelce in two upcoming Hallmark movies this Christmas, including the highly anticipated TV movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story .