Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour Is Leaving Netflix New Year's Day, And You Need To Revisit It ASAP For These 5 Reasons

Swifties, what a time 2023 has been!! There’s no question in my mind that Taylor Swift’s 33rd year has been the most epic yet, between her phenomenon of a tour which was immortalized through the Eras Tour concert film to the re-releases of Speak Now and 1989 and all the viral moments associated with Swift and Travis Kelce’s blossoming relationship . It’s never been a better time to be a Swift fan, but come New Year’s Day, fans will be down one concert film once the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour movie becomes unavailable for Netflix subscribers. Time is ticking for you to get in one last viewing before it disappears!

As noted on Netflix , today is officially the last day to watch the 2018 concert film that brought Taylor Swift’s stadium tour for reputation home to Swifties. Here are five reasons why it’s worth rushing to the streaming service right now to check it out:

(Image credit: Netflix)

We Have No Idea Where It’s Going Once It Leaves

For starters, it’s a complete mystery right now regarding what’s actually happening with the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour movie once it can no longer be watched with a Netflix subscription . The movie initially was released on December 31, 2018, so its last day on the streaming service actually coincides with it being there for five years. My best guess is that there was some sort of five-year contract on the Netflix original and for one reason or another, it was decided by either Taylor Swift’s team or Netflix to no longer host the movie.

While, in the past, it was unheard of for originals from a streaming service to be removed from its service, it’s become more and more common as of late. Other services like Max and Hulu, have removed content from their platform as a way to make money back because the artists and producers behind films and TV shows may get residuals for as long as a title is listed. I’d like to think Taylor Swift struck some smart deal that will allow her to surprise us on New Year’s Day with another method to view the movie but, since it’s a Netflix original, I’m not counting on it!!

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Acoustic Version Of “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” Is Spectacular

The stadium tour is all around really fantastic. I’d put it on par with the Eras Tour movie, except it’s focused primarily on the particular time in Taylor Swift’s career when reputation was the shiny new album in her life and she wanted to really showcase it to the best of her ability on stage. The two-hour movie features Swift belting out over twenty songs, including a performance of just about every single track from reputation.

One standout moment for me in this movie that you cannot find anywhere else is her acoustic version of “Dancing With Our Hands Tied.” The performance really made me think about the song in a whole new light and in my opinion, is even better than the recording. It’s a really gorgeous moment that is very unique to the Netflix release. (I’m really bummed it’s going away.)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The “Bad Blood” / “Should’ve Said No” Mashup Is To Die For

While it’s the reputation album that a fan is likely to have on repeat over a concert film, it’s really incredible to see the ways in which Taylor Swift presents the album on stage across six acts alongside her band and dancers. And that's because she doesn’t cut any corners. There are a lot of music cues she alters on stage, and so much of the choreography that is going on during each of the songs allows the viewer to find a deeper meaning in the songs (along with having the best time watching Swift feed off the crowd and vice versa).

My favorite example of a way that the movie does something new with the music occurs about halfway through when the songstress surprises attendees with a mashup of 1989’s “Bad Blood” with “Should’ve Said No” from her 2006 debut album. It’s a really empowering and jaw-dropping take on two of her older songs, and it’s an absolute blast to see her perform it in this movie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You’re Not Into The Reputation Era, This Movie Might Change Your Mind

When Taylor Swift launched the reputation era, it was a tumultuous time to be a Swiftie. For OG fans like me, at the time, the album actually alienated me completely, and I stopped listening to the artist for a while. For others, the album was actually the moment when they fell in love with the artist, after she dipped her big toe into pop with 1989.

With that in mind, I think there are a lot of people who were on my side of the street who didn’t appreciate the era immediately. While the album slowly grew on me over time when I got back into the singer, this movie really made me fall in love with this era of the star's career. So, if it’s not been your cup of tea, 2024 could be the year you get into it, with the help of this movie!!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Is Expected To Come Out Very Soon

Lastly, while we don’t know exactly when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming out , a lot of clues and not-so-subtle hints from Taylor Swift definitely point to it arriving very soon. So there’s no time like the present to get really amped for the next re-release from the iconic artist. By revisiting this Netflix movie before it’s gone (maybe forever), you’ll have a chance to see how the album was presented on a large scale when the album was released versus what changes she might make with her new version.