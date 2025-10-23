How Jamie Lynn Spears Reportedly Responded After Kevin Federline Made Her Texts About Britney Spears Public: 'This Makes Me Want To Cry'

Kevin Federline’s recently released memoir, You Thought You Knew, has continued to make news. The DJ, who was, of course, married to Britney Spears from 2004 through 2007 and shares sons Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19) with the singer said he penned the book simply to tell his side of the story, but has gotten flak from the pop star and her reps over “profiting off her,” along with rapper Nicki Minaj coming to Spears’ defense. Now, his book has reportedly prompted a response from Jamie Lynn Spears, after he made her texts about her sister public.

How Did Jamie Lynn Spears Supposedly Respond After Kevin Federline Made Her Texts Public?

The end of a relationship is always difficult, but moving on fully becomes a lot harder if children are a part of the equation and you have to remain involved in your ex’s life to some extent. Because of that, there have been numerous battles and more than a few public wars of words between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.

Though their kids are now adults (and he recently stopped getting child support for them), with Federline’s new memoir out, it’s made a lot of accusations about things that supposedly happened with the Crossroads lead as he raised their sons (including her allegedly watching them sleep while holding knives). His book also published texts that he claims Jamie Lynn Spears sent to his current wife, Victoria Prince, after her older sister’s conservatorship ended. According to Us Weekly, this has led the younger Spears to unfollow both Federline and Prince on Instagram.

The outlet notes that one reported text saw the Sweet Magnolias actress detail her feelings after the “Toxic” singer berated her sons on social media, with Jamie Lynn allegedly writing:

Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys.

The Zoey 101 star allegedly sent other texts to Prince, which noted how she felt Britney was "incapable" of seeing she had “accountability” when it came to communicating with her children, and was “so unaware of anything outside of herself.” It’s also claimed that Jamie Lynn later texted Prince and added (among other things):

I’m so thankful the boys have had y’all to raise them to be well-mannered, appreciative and kind boys…And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children and still being beyond gracious to allow her so many chances to take part in their lives, even when y’all had more than enough reasons to validate cutting that off.

Between Spears unfollowing the couple on social media and Federline saying, “I don’t want to comment on that,” when asked by Yahoo if he got permission from Jamie Lynn to publish her private messages to Prince, it seems like he may have breached a trust that was there, especially as Jamie Lynn and Britney are still in a fractious place with their own relationship.

Either way, though, it’s clear that his new book will continue to make waves when it comes to its many supposed revelations about his relationship with Spears, her family, and their sons.