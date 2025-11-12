What Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Up To During The Chiefs’ Bye Week? He Spilled The Tea

Well, Travis Kelce got out of the house last week, as he traveled from Kansas City to New York City during the Chiefs' bye week . As the NFL season continued on the 2025 TV schedule , his team had an off week, so he took a little trip to be with Taylor Swift in the Big Apple. Now, he’s opening up about what he did during his time off in the big city.

Last week, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted walking hand-in-hand in NoHo. The couple, who got engaged back in August , looked to be having a nice time, and on the latest episode of New Heights, the football player gushed about his days in NYC. Telling his brother, Jason Kelce, about what he got up to during his bye week, Travis said:

Just hung out, man, put the feet up, saw some cool places, ate some great food, and got to feel the big city and its electricity and its buzz that it’s always got. Yeah, it’s my favorite time right now as the seasons are changing in the Midwest and the Northeast.

As someone who is in New York City frequently, and was there the same week as Travis, I can confirm, it’s a lovely time to be there. The leaves are still changing, and the holiday celebrations are beginning. So, the vibes are high.

It seems like the Super Bowl champion loves to take it all in, too. Opening up about how he interacted with some friends, fans and family on this trip east, he said:

It’s cool to just kind of vibe around the city like that. I think that’s one of my favorite things to do in New York, is just be one with the city. Just kind of walk the streets and feel the electricity, feel everybody doing their own shit, and then meeting a few new people along the way.

Jason agreed with his brother on all accounts and also gushed about the city’s public transportation. That led to a fun back-and-forth about the subway, and how Travis is willing to take it, despite his brother thinking he’s a bit too famous for that now. That all led to him pointing out how much he loves to people watch, though, and how impactful a change of scenery can be.

To that point, the tight end continued on and explained how nice it was to leave Kansas City for a little bit and “recharge”:

I like to get away and recharge. Not everybody has the same feeling. And you know, there’s a lot of guys out there who have families, and they end up staying in town and all that. But I like to get away, recharge, see something else, see a new city, feel like I’m somewhere else, and kind of just shut it down. I’ll watch the games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, but I like to kind of get away.

He has proven time and time again that he really does love a getaway. Back in 2023, Travis traveled during the season to see Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. Meanwhile, she returned the favor by attending NFL games during her blockbuster tour. Also, during the off-season, the two have kept it lowkey as they traveled and got some much-deserved rest.

Closing out his thoughts on his week off, Travis explained that he really loves to travel when he can, and these few days allowed him to do just that, he said:

I gotta move my feet, man, I gotta travel, I gotta see new things, visit friends. I got to see a lot of friends and family out there on the East Coast.

Now, while he didn’t say anything specifically about Taylor Swift, they were seen out on the town together in New York last week. The pop star also has a home in the city, so I’d guess they stayed there during this time off.

It’s time to get back to work now, though, and you can see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs back in action on Sunday, November 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, when they take on the Denver Broncos.