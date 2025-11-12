What Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Up To During The Chiefs’ Bye Week? He Spilled The Tea
There's a perfect song from 1989 to describe this.
Well, Travis Kelce got out of the house last week, as he traveled from Kansas City to New York City during the Chiefs' bye week. As the NFL season continued on the 2025 TV schedule, his team had an off week, so he took a little trip to be with Taylor Swift in the Big Apple. Now, he’s opening up about what he did during his time off in the big city.
Last week, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted walking hand-in-hand in NoHo. The couple, who got engaged back in August, looked to be having a nice time, and on the latest episode of New Heights, the football player gushed about his days in NYC. Telling his brother, Jason Kelce, about what he got up to during his bye week, Travis said:
As someone who is in New York City frequently, and was there the same week as Travis, I can confirm, it’s a lovely time to be there. The leaves are still changing, and the holiday celebrations are beginning. So, the vibes are high.
It seems like the Super Bowl champion loves to take it all in, too. Opening up about how he interacted with some friends, fans and family on this trip east, he said:
Jason agreed with his brother on all accounts and also gushed about the city’s public transportation. That led to a fun back-and-forth about the subway, and how Travis is willing to take it, despite his brother thinking he’s a bit too famous for that now. That all led to him pointing out how much he loves to people watch, though, and how impactful a change of scenery can be.
To that point, the tight end continued on and explained how nice it was to leave Kansas City for a little bit and “recharge”:
He has proven time and time again that he really does love a getaway. Back in 2023, Travis traveled during the season to see Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. Meanwhile, she returned the favor by attending NFL games during her blockbuster tour. Also, during the off-season, the two have kept it lowkey as they traveled and got some much-deserved rest.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Closing out his thoughts on his week off, Travis explained that he really loves to travel when he can, and these few days allowed him to do just that, he said:
Now, while he didn’t say anything specifically about Taylor Swift, they were seen out on the town together in New York last week. The pop star also has a home in the city, so I’d guess they stayed there during this time off.
It’s time to get back to work now, though, and you can see Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs back in action on Sunday, November 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, when they take on the Denver Broncos.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.