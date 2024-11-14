I Just Saw A Video Of Selena Gomez's Refrigerator, And It's Every Dream I've Ever Had In My Life

Selena Gomez has had a pretty busy year. Between appearing on the 2024 movie schedule in the thriller/musical Emilia Pérez and the 2024 TV schedule inWizards Beyond Waverly Place and Only Murders in the Building, she's stayed booked and busy, and we haven't even discussed her off-screen work or personal life yet. The 32-year-old has a solid music career and owns her own makeup brand, Rare Beauty, too. However, it doesn't stop there, to top it all off, I found out she has an immaculate dream fridge as well.

If you’re into a literal wall of ice cream pints, a dry bar’s worth of beverages, and enough produce to create a masterful meal, you’ve come to the right fridge reveal. This video was posted to bossbitch.10’s Instagram , and although it’s quick, I can tell that some of my personal favorites are there, and maybe yours are too. Check it out:

A post shared by Quotes | Sarcasm | Comics (@bossbitch.10) A photo posted by on

Spindrifts, two different flavors of Gatorade, yogurts, a wildly large bottle of ranch dressing, and lots of berries fill out the fridge side. Then, the real show happens in the freezer, and while not much can be fully identified other than a bag of Ore Ida Potatoes O’Brien, a perfect and tiny ice cream parlor is perched up on the top shelf.

Now this stocked setup doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to me, because I’m familiar with the Spring Breakers alum’s ever-expanding cooking series. Selena + Chef started during the pandemic, and it was originally a way to connect safely, teach the triple threat how to cook, and a fun way to donate to various charities of the guest chefs' choosing. It’s expanded into multiple seasons too, and it is all available to stream with a Max subscription .

Along with Selena + Chef, Gomez recently starred in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building alongside her co-stars and pals Steve Martin and Martin Short. Plus, she's gotten a lot of attention for her relationship with Benny Blanco. And it's clear that there's so much love between her Rare Beauty team and on-screen colleagues. So, I imagine her stocked fridge gets put to good use with all her friends and loved ones.

It’s no wonder why she has her fridge game on point, there’s no time to mess around with weird old takeout leftovers, an old box of spinach you promised yourself you’d use, or a smattering of beverages, condiments, and dressings hogging up space. Is that just me? Either way, Gomez’s fridge is a source of inspiration for anyone who needs it.

If you’d like to catch up with the singer and actor’s projects, you can catch Only Murders in the Building with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription . Watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place with a Disney+ subscription and Emilia Pérez with a Netflix subscription . Meanwhile, I'll be reorganizing my refrigerator after seeing this video.