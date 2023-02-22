Virgin River's Martin Henderson Promises ‘Hot, Steamy’ Season 5 And Updates Fans On Production

If you’re one of the many people with a Netflix subscription who also enjoy the service’s romantic dramas, then it probably feels like forever since you got to watch all of the small town shenanigans wrap up in the Virgin River Season 4 ending . We were left with some major questions in late July of last year, and can’t help wondering whether or not all of our queries will be answered whenever Season 5 of the romantic hit rolls around. Star Martin Henderson has now graciously provided fans with an update on production, while also promising a “hot, steamy” new season!

What Did Virgin River’s Martin Henderson Say About Season 5?

As of this writing it’s been seven long months since viewers were treated to a new chapter in the lives of Mel, Jack, Preacher, petty-ass Charmaine , and all of the other denizens of Virgin River. This means that it’s completely natural for fans to want some hints about what will come next and when we’ll get to see it, especially with last season’s finale dropping cliffhangers about the aforementioned Charmaine’s pregnancy , some potential danger for Jack and much more. Now, Jack’s portrayer has teased fans on what’s to come (and when) in a Cameo which was later posted to Twitter :

Season 5 coming in, probably July, I think. So not long now, a few months. Another installment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river.

Well! We all know that the series has never lacked in the “intrigue” department, so it’s good to see that that will still be in full force when it returns to the small screen, which Henderson thinks will be in July. The show has always been very good about making sure we don’t have to wait more than a year between seasons, so it makes sense that things should be on track for it to be available in the same month that it has been since Season 3.

In fact, it was just a few days ago that the actor also posted an update on production to his Instagram , showing that post-production is well in the works on the upcoming season:

I don’t know what’s going on in that scene on the monitor, but at least it looks like Mel and Jack will get to have some fun (much like the tortilla challenge-having actors who play them) in the new episodes, because they’re going to have a lot to deal with. Not only will Jack likely be having a less than fun time after Charmaine’s major, season-ending pregnancy reveal , but our favorite duo is finally engaged, and every couple on the canvas is in relationship flux in some way.

Sounds like this is a great time to catch up or revisit the events of the show up to now, so that you’re prepared when all that steamy intrigue ramps back up in a few months!