How To Live Stream Glastonbury Festival Online And Watch Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Lil Nas X, And More For Free
The UK's biggest music festival takes place this weekend
How To Watch Glastonbury Festival Live Stream
|When: June 23-25
|Channel: BBC One/Two/Three
|Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN
Live stream Glastonbury Festival 2023: preview
The UK's biggest music festival returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England for its 53rd year. With headline acts including Arctic Monkeys on Friday, Guns N' Roses on Saturday, and Elton John closing the show on Sunday night, you can enjoy the whole festival from the comfort of your couch for free. Airing live through BBC, we explain how to watch a Glastonbury Festival live stream online from anywhere.
While a ticket to this year's festival set attendees back £340, that hasn't stopped the festival from, time and time again, selling out with approximately 200,000 people set to stomp on the farm located in the South West of England. With over 100 stages, most of the live stream action will come from its main stages, Pyramid, Other, West Holts Stage, Woodsies, and the Park Stage.
As well as its main headliners, the likes of Lizzo, Aitch, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cat Burns,Lewis Capaldi, Maneskin, Rina Sawayama, and Wizkid will also be performing across the weekend.
There will be live streams across a number of sets through BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to live stream Glastonbury Festival and watch online from anywhere with our guide below.
Watch Glastonbury Festival live stream in the UK
Glastonbury Festival takes place across three days Friday-Sunday. This year the festival arrives in Worthy Farm June 23-25 with live coverage and highlights being aired across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Three on linear TV.
Most TV coverage begins from 5pm BST, with BBC's on-demand streaming service BBC iPlayer the place to get an uninterrupted Glastonbury live stream throughout all three days.
It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Glastonbury Festival from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury Festival just as you would at home.
While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch Glastonbury as if you were at home with a VPN
Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Glastonbury sets, head to BBC iPlayer
How to watch Glastonbury Festival live stream in the rest of the world
Unfortunately, those in the States, Canada, Australia, and the rest of the world miss out on any official broadcast of Glastonbury Festival. BBC is the only place with coverage, with its on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer, locked to those in the UK only.
A Brit abroad during Glastonbury? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer and catch a Glastonbury live stream.
Glastonbury Festival BBC TV Schedule
Friday
- BBC Two, 7.30-9pm BST - Texas, Gabriels
- BBC Three, 7.30-9pm BST - Carley Rae Jepsen, Maisie Peters
- BBC Two, 9-10.30pm BST - Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks, Young Fathers
- BBC Three, 9-10pm BST - Fred Again..
- BBC Three, 10-11pm BST - Digga D & Shygirl
- BBC One, 10.30-12am BST - Arctic Monkeys
Saturday
- BBC Two, 5-9pm BST - Raye, Jacob Collier, Rick Astley
- BBC Three, 7-8pm BST - Tom Grennan, Aitch
- BBC One, 9-10pm BST - Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo
- BBC Two, 10-2am BST - Guns N' Roses, Fat Boy Slim, Christine and the Queens, Say She She
Sunday
- BBC One, 5-6pm BST - Rick Astley, Blondie
- BBC Two, 6-9pm BST - Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky Hill
- BBC One, 9-11.05pm BST - Elton John
- BBC Two, 11.05-12.20am BST - Phoenix, Rudimental
Glastonbury Festival 2023 Line-Up
Pyramid Stage
Friday, June 23
- The Master Musicians of Joujouka - 12-12.45pm BST
- Maisie Peters - 1.15-2.15pm BST
- Stefflon Don - 2.45-3.45pm BST
- Texas - 4.15-5.15pm BST
- The Churnups - 6.15-7.20pm BST
- Royal Blood - 8.15-9.15pm BST
- Arctic Monkeys - 10.15-11.45pm BST
Saturday, June 24
- Rick Astley - 12-12.45pm BST
- Raye - 1.15-2pm BST
- Amadou & Mariam - 2.30-3.30pm BST
- Aitch - 4-5pm BST
- Lewis Capaldi - 5.35-6.35pm BST
- Lizzo - 7.30-8.30pm BST
- Guns N' Roses - 9.30-11.45pm BST
Sunday, June 25
- The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir - 11-11.45pm BST
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 12.15-1pm BST
- The Chicks - 1.30-2.30pm BST
- Yusuf / Cat Stevens - 3.15-4.30pm BST
- Blondie - 5-6.15pm BST
- Lil Nas X - 7-8pm BST
- Elton John - 9-11.05pm BST
Other Stage
Friday, June 23
- Ben Howard - 11.30-12.30pm BST
- The Hives - 1-1.45pm BST
- Lightning Seeds - 2.15-3.15pm BST
- Carly Rae Jepsen - 3.45-4.45pm BST
- Krept & Konan - 5.15-6.15pm BST
- Chvrches - 6.45-7.45pm BST
- Fred Again.. - 8.30-9.30pm BST
- Wizkid - 10.30-11.45pm BST
Saturday, June 24
- The Unthanks - 11.45-12.30pm BST
- The Lathums - 1-1.45pm BST
- Tom Grennan - 2.15-3.15pm BST
- Generation Sex - 3.45-4.45pm BST
- Maggie Rogers - 5.15-6.15pm BST
- Manic Street Preachers - 6.45-7.45pm BST
- Central Cee - 8.45-9.45pm BST
- Lana Del Rey - 10.30-11.45pm BST
Sunday, June 25
- The Joy - 11-12pm BST
- Japanese Breakfast - 12.30-1.15pm BST
- Nova Twins - 1.45-2.30pm BST
- The Teskey Brothers - 3-4pm BST
- Dermot Kennedy - 4.30-5.30pm BST
- Becky Hill - 6-7pm BST
- The War on Drugs - 7.45-8.45pm BST
- Queens of the Stonge Age - 9.45-11.15pm BST
Visit the Glastonbury website for the full schedule
