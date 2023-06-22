How To Live Stream Glastonbury Festival Online And Watch Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Lil Nas X, And More For Free

How To Watch Glastonbury Festival Live Stream

Live stream Glastonbury Festival 2023: preview

The UK's biggest music festival returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England for its 53rd year. With headline acts including Arctic Monkeys on Friday, Guns N' Roses on Saturday, and Elton John closing the show on Sunday night, you can enjoy the whole festival from the comfort of your couch for free. Airing live through BBC, we explain how to watch a Glastonbury Festival live stream online from anywhere.

While a ticket to this year's festival set attendees back £340, that hasn't stopped the festival from, time and time again, selling out with approximately 200,000 people set to stomp on the farm located in the South West of England. With over 100 stages, most of the live stream action will come from its main stages, Pyramid, Other, West Holts Stage, Woodsies, and the Park Stage.

As well as its main headliners, the likes of Lizzo, Aitch, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cat Burns,Lewis Capaldi, Maneskin, Rina Sawayama, and Wizkid will also be performing across the weekend.

There will be live streams across a number of sets through BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to live stream Glastonbury Festival and watch online from anywhere with our guide below.

Watch Glastonbury Festival live stream in the UK

Glastonbury Festival takes place across three days Friday-Sunday. This year the festival arrives in Worthy Farm June 23-25 with live coverage and highlights being aired across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Three on linear TV.

Most TV coverage begins from 5pm BST, with BBC's on-demand streaming service BBC iPlayer the place to get an uninterrupted Glastonbury live stream throughout all three days.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury Festival just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival live stream in the rest of the world

Unfortunately, those in the States, Canada, Australia, and the rest of the world miss out on any official broadcast of Glastonbury Festival. BBC is the only place with coverage, with its on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer, locked to those in the UK only.

A Brit abroad during Glastonbury? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer and catch a Glastonbury live stream.

Glastonbury Festival BBC TV Schedule

Friday

BBC Two, 7.30-9pm BST - Texas, Gabriels

BBC Three, 7.30-9pm BST - Carley Rae Jepsen, Maisie Peters

BBC Two, 9-10.30pm BST - Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks, Young Fathers

BBC Three, 9-10pm BST - Fred Again..

BBC Three, 10-11pm BST - Digga D & Shygirl

BBC One, 10.30-12am BST - Arctic Monkeys

Saturday

BBC Two, 5-9pm BST - Raye, Jacob Collier, Rick Astley

BBC Three, 7-8pm BST - Tom Grennan, Aitch

BBC One, 9-10pm BST - Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo

BBC Two, 10-2am BST - Guns N' Roses, Fat Boy Slim, Christine and the Queens, Say She She

Sunday

BBC One, 5-6pm BST - Rick Astley, Blondie

BBC Two, 6-9pm BST - Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky Hill

BBC One, 9-11.05pm BST - Elton John

BBC Two, 11.05-12.20am BST - Phoenix, Rudimental

Glastonbury Festival 2023 Line-Up

Pyramid Stage

Friday, June 23

The Master Musicians of Joujouka - 12-12.45pm BST

Maisie Peters - 1.15-2.15pm BST

Stefflon Don - 2.45-3.45pm BST

Texas - 4.15-5.15pm BST

The Churnups - 6.15-7.20pm BST

Royal Blood - 8.15-9.15pm BST

Arctic Monkeys - 10.15-11.45pm BST

Saturday, June 24

Rick Astley - 12-12.45pm BST

Raye - 1.15-2pm BST

Amadou & Mariam - 2.30-3.30pm BST

Aitch - 4-5pm BST

Lewis Capaldi - 5.35-6.35pm BST

Lizzo - 7.30-8.30pm BST

Guns N' Roses - 9.30-11.45pm BST

Sunday, June 25

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir - 11-11.45pm BST

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 12.15-1pm BST

The Chicks - 1.30-2.30pm BST

Yusuf / Cat Stevens - 3.15-4.30pm BST

Blondie - 5-6.15pm BST

Lil Nas X - 7-8pm BST

Elton John - 9-11.05pm BST

Other Stage

Friday, June 23

Ben Howard - 11.30-12.30pm BST

The Hives - 1-1.45pm BST

Lightning Seeds - 2.15-3.15pm BST

Carly Rae Jepsen - 3.45-4.45pm BST

Krept & Konan - 5.15-6.15pm BST

Chvrches - 6.45-7.45pm BST

Fred Again.. - 8.30-9.30pm BST

Wizkid - 10.30-11.45pm BST

Saturday, June 24

The Unthanks - 11.45-12.30pm BST

The Lathums - 1-1.45pm BST

Tom Grennan - 2.15-3.15pm BST

Generation Sex - 3.45-4.45pm BST

Maggie Rogers - 5.15-6.15pm BST

Manic Street Preachers - 6.45-7.45pm BST

Central Cee - 8.45-9.45pm BST

Lana Del Rey - 10.30-11.45pm BST

Sunday, June 25

The Joy - 11-12pm BST

Japanese Breakfast - 12.30-1.15pm BST

Nova Twins - 1.45-2.30pm BST

The Teskey Brothers - 3-4pm BST

Dermot Kennedy - 4.30-5.30pm BST

Becky Hill - 6-7pm BST

The War on Drugs - 7.45-8.45pm BST

Queens of the Stonge Age - 9.45-11.15pm BST

Visit the Glastonbury website for the full schedule