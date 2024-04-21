How To Watch Secrets of the Octopus Online And Stream Paul Rudd Narrated Documentary From Anywhere

How To Watch Secrets of the Octopus Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Sunday, April 21 at 8pm ET/PT Channel: National Geographic Stream: Hulu (US) Live US Stream: watch with a FuboTV 7-day free trial or a Sling TV Blue subscription International stream: Disney Plus in UK, AUS (Monday, April 22) and CA (Wednesday, May 22) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Secrets of the Octopus: Synopsis

From their ingenious ability to repurpose natural resources as body armor and weaponry, to their capacity for observing, mimicking and even communicating with the manifold alien creatures they share their environment with, Secrets of the Octopus showcases this remarkable cephalopod's array of deeply human talents.

The three-part docuseries condenses more than 1,000 hours of footage filmed over two and a half years, in locations including the Great Barrier Reef and Lembeh Strait.

Perhaps the most fascinating insight into octopus life is that their towering intelligence is almost entirely gained from experience. Most octopus species reproduce only once, the mothers dying almost as soon as their offspring have hatched, leaving their young to navigate the world alone.

Presented and co-produced by marine biologist Dr Alex Schnell, alongside multi-Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, Secrets of the Octopus also delves into psychology, in an effort to understand how these molluscs are able to think so creatively.

Narrated by Paul Rudd, the seemingly never-ageing Hollywood actor said: "If you’re going to dive deep into natural history, you have to do it with National Geographic. I’m thrilled to be working with James Cameron and the Nat Geo team to deepen our connection with the ocean and all of its creatures and curiosities."

Follow our guide below, where we explain how to watch Secrets of the Octopus online – and for FREE – now.

How to watch Secrets of the Octopus in the US

Those with cable can watch all three episodes of Secrets of the Octopus on National Geographic on Sunday, April 21. They'll air back-to-back-to-back, starting at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have traditional cable but still want to watch the documentary live, there are a few OTT options that offer a live stream of National Geographic.

FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a lineup of well over 100 channels at $79.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $35 for your first month with $10 off for new customers.

Another OTT platform with FX is the Hulu + Live TV plan from $76.99 a month, which includes over 80 channels.

There’s no free trial, alas. So if you don’t mind waiting a day, you’ll be well served by an on-demand only Hulu subscription, which lets you choose between its two on-demand plans that both come with a 30-day free trial. All three episodes of Secrets of the Octopus will drop on Monday, April 22, a day after TV broadcast.

Don't forget you can get a great-value Disney Plus price when you throw together the House of Mouse service with Hulu and for only $9.99 a month, too.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access Hulu from anywhere and don't miss new episodes of Secrets of the Octopus by following the steps below.

How to watch Secrets of the Octopus from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Secrets of the Octopus just as you would at home.

While Hulu blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens currently in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and tune into all the programmes on Hulu from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Secrets of the Octopus as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Secrets of the Octopus, head to Hulu.

Watch Secrets of the Octopus online in the UK

Disney Plus is the home of Secrets of the Octopus in the UK, with all three episodes set to land on the streming service on Monday, April 22.

For those who aren’t yet subscribed, you have the choice between two Disney Plus price points, one monthly and one annual. You can opt for its £7.99 a month rate. Or, save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch Secrets of the Octopus in Australia

A Disney Plus subscription is what you need to watch Secrets of the Octopus in Australia. All three episodes land on the platform on Monday, April 22.

Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving by getting an annual plan for $113.99.

Watch Secrets of the Octopus online in Canada

Secrets of the Octopus will stream on Disney Plus in Canada too, but not until Wednesday, May 22.

A Disney Plus subscription costs either $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually.

