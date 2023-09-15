How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Live Stream Online From Anywhere

How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start: Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | TVNZ (NZ) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Preview

15 new celebrities are set to take to the Elstree Studios ballroom as Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 2023 series. The dancing competition for which Dancing with the Stars takes its inspiration across the Atlantic, Strictly will see a new class of soap actors and actresses, comedians, TV presenters, and sports personalities taking a break from their day jobs to learn ballroom and Latin routines week on week. Broadcast for free every weekend on BBC One, we explain how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live online from anywhere.

The bedazzled, witty hosting duo, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, return to encourage this year's celebrities and the pros they'll be coupled up with to keep dancing!

This year's line-up includes Love Island UK star and media personality Zara McDermott who appeared in Season 4, known for being the bombshell that wooed bad boy Adam Collard and is now dating Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Strictly wouldn't be Strictly without a few soap stars, too. Adam Thomas played Adam Barton in Emmerdale, while Nigel Harman has acting credits including EastEnders and Downton Abbey. Bad Education actor and voiceover for I Kissed a Boy Layton Williams will also be popping on his dancing shoes, though we imagine he'll be a dab hand having taken to the stage in the West End in Billy Elliot and Everyone's Talking About Jamie.

Jody Cundy was the eleventh contestant to be confirmed for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, a World and Paralympic Champion who has won medals at seven different Olympic games across swimming and cycling events.

With couples set to be revealed during the launch show, if nothing else the return of Strictly is an indication that we are hurtling into the cooler, cosier months. What better way to cope with the darker evenings than to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023? Lucky for you we've got all the details on how to do so, live and for free!

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 online in the UK

Let's return to the ballroom with Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launching this Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm BST on BBC One. The live show will air every Saturday for the next 13 weeks, with a Results Show airing on Sunday nights – though we won't see these for a couple of weeks, allowing contestants time to prove themselves before eliminations begin.

For more behind the scenes gossip from the Strictly ballroom, you can also tune into its spin-off show, It Takes Two, which airs on BBC Two every weekday at 6.30pm BST, which will start week commencing September 25.

Can't tune into linear TV or want to watch on catch-up? You can watch Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. You can watch episodes both live and on catch-up after they air through the service.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Strictly Come Dancing, head to BBC iPlayer

Which Celebrities Are Competing In Strictly Come Dancing 2023? Adam Thomas – Actor

Amanda Abbington – Actor

Angela Rippon – TV presenter

Angela Scanlon – TV presenter

Annabel Croft – Ex-tennis pro and pundit

Bobby Brazier - Actor and model

Eddie Kadi – Comedian and radio presenter

Ellie Leach – Actor

Jody Cundy – Paralympic cyclist and swimmer

Krishnan Guru-Murthy – News presenter

Layton Williams – Actor

Les Dennis – Comedian and actor

Nigel Harmen – Actor

Nikita Kanda – TV presenter

Zara McDermott – Reality TV star

When Is The Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show For 2023? Strictly Come Dancing 2023 starts on Saturday, September 16, in which we will see celebrities coupled up with their pro dancer, as well as a number of group routines from both the pros, the celebrities, and even the judges. The first couple of weeks won't see a public vote, giving the celebrities time to train before the first "Dance Off" and ballroom exit.

Who Are The Strictly 2023 Partners? We don't yet know which celebrity is partnered up with which professional dancer. This will be revealed at the launch show on Saturday, September 16.

Who Are The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers? Carlos Gu

Dianne Buswell

Giovanni Pernice

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Jowita Przystal

Kai Widdrington

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Lauren Oakley

Luba Mushtuk

Michelle Tsiakkas

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Vito Coppola