How To Watch Super Bowl On Your Roku Device – Your Questions Answered

For some, watching the Super Bowl is all about heading to the local sports bar, ordering as many wings as possible, and trying to watch the action around the cluster of bodies in between you and the big screen – why is it that the Jordan Mailata-sized football fans always seem to sit in front of me...?

For others, it's about preparing an obscene number of snacks at home, gathering around friends and family, and watching from the comfort of your own sofa. That's where streaming devices like Roku have made things so much more convenient, with the ability to download all the streaming apps you need without going out to buy a fancy new Super Bowl TV deal.

If you live in the US or UK, it's alarmingly easy to watch the Super Bowl on Roku – and for free. The apps are right there in the Channel Store waiting to be downloaded. But what if you live in Canada or Australia? And how about if you're desperate to live stream the Eagles vs Chiefs in sumptuous Ultra HD 4K?

I've answered those questions and more in this dedicated guide on how to watch the Super Bowl on Roku. Then all you'll have to decide is whether to go for ranch or blue cheese dressing with those wings...

(Image credit: Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Can I Watch Super Bowl 2025 On Roku? Yes. Roku's huge catalog of available apps means that you can watch Super Bowl 2025 on its devices pretty much wherever you are in the world.

Can I Watch Fox On Roku? Roku carries an app for Fox Sports. That means cable subscribers that have Fox as part of their package will be able to login via their TV provider details and watch the Super Bowl there.

Will Super Bowl 59 Stream For Free On Roku? Most NFL loving countries can watch the Super Bowl for free – Canada being a key exception! In the US, for example, the Fox-owned Tubi platform is showing the game, as well as being able to watch the halftime show and those much-anticipated ads absolutely free. Elsewhere, there are Roku apps for ITVX in the UK, Virgin Media Play in Ireland, and TV Azteca in Mexico – all of which are showing the Super Bowl in their respective countries free of charge.

Where Else Can I Watch Super Bowl 59 On Roku In The US? If you don't have access to Fox, there are other ways to watch Super Bowl 2025 without cable. We've already mentioned Tubi above, but there are plenty of other reputable OTT cord cutting services that carry Fox and are available to install on the Roku Channel Store. Sling TV Blue, for example, includes Fox in select markets and currently has 50% off your first month. A more comprehensive option is Fubo, with its 200+ channels and 7-day free trial. Or there's YouTube TV or DirecTV, too.

Sling TV is one of the best value OTT cable alternatives you can buy, with Fox featuring as part of its Blue and Orange + Blue plans (in certain markets). The former ordinarily costs $46 per month, but Sling is currently running an offer where you get your first month half price – a bargain $23.

Fox is available on all Fubo plans – so that includes its most affordable Essential tier. It's pricier than Sling at $85 a month, but carries a massive 215 channels and there's currently a $25 discount for your first month. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a try with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

Can I Watch Super Bowl 59 On Roku In Canada? This year's Super Bowl is available to watch through your Roku in Canada, but – unlike most locations around the globe – there aren't any free options. Instead you'll be looking at specialist sports streamer DAZN or though TSN or CTV. All three have apps on the Roku Channel Store.

The DAZN streaming service has become synonymous with big ticket sporting events in Canada. It costs only $24.99 a month, or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the annual plan priced at $249.99. For that, you get a selection of other international sports like Champions League soccer, Six Nations rugby and some of boxing's biggest bouts,

Can I Watch Super Bowl 59 On Roku In Australia? You can watch Super Bowl 59 on Roku in Australia, but it isn't as straightforward as in most countries. That's because none of the online streaming services that are showing the game – those being 7plus, Foxtel, and Kayo – have a dedicated Roku app. It means that if you're desperate to specifically watch the game through your Roku, you'll need to go down the VPN route and watch via a streamer from another country that's showing it for free like Tubi in the US or ITVX in the UK. See below for how to do that.

(Image credit: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K On Roku? There will be an Ultra HD 4K feed from Super Bowl 2025, which means you will indeed be able to watch the game in fabulous 4K on Roku – assuming you have a compatible device and access to a streaming service that shows 4K, of course. You'll need either a Roku Express 4K+, Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Roku Streambar. A regular Roku Express device won't carry the action in 4K. Both Fox Sports and free-to-watch Tubi are among streaming apps that show sport in 4K on Roku devices. OTT streamers like Sling TV and Fubo also have tiers that include Ultra HD. ITVX in the UK shows content in 4K, but DAZN is limited to 1080p HD. Don't yet have a Roku or want to upgrade your device to get that 4K stream? You can currently pick one up in the US for less than $30: