We Now Know How Scott Disick Distracted Himself During Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian Wedding To Travis Barker

This past weekend was a big one for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as the oldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian, married Travis Barker in Italy, with their loved ones in attendance. And based on the amazing views shared by Kylie Jenner , it was a fun time. However, someone who was not present for the festivities was Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. It was previously reported that Disick spent part of the weekend hanging out with friends . However, it now seems that Disick also found another way to distract himself from the wedding.

A few days ago, 38-year-old Scott Disick was photographed having dinner with Rod Stewart and his two adult children in West Hollywood. E! News, the outlet that reported the meetup, alleged that Disick was in “good spirits” while meeting with his longtime friends. Apparently though, during the same weekend, the reality TV star also jetted to New York, where he paid a visit to a strip club.

Per TMZ , Lord Disick and a group of friends hit up Sapphire New York around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding party remained in Italy. Given the circumstances some may be tempted to think that Disick was partying hard, though it doesn’t sound like that was the case. The news outlet’s sources claim he was relatively chill, only chatting with his crew (allegedly an almost equal split of men and women) in the VIP section and not even talking to any of the dancers. He reportedly only stayed an hour or so before taking off.

Those who watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians for years undoubtedly know that the star does enjoy a good party now and then. So it honestly is somewhat surprising, yet refreshing, to hear that he took it easy during his ex’s wedding weekend.

In the past, Scott Disick apparently had mixed feelings about his former partner’s relationship with the Blink-182 alum. In March 2021, a few months after the couple went Instagram official, it was reported that Disick felt somewhat “hurt” by the relationship . Later that year, he was put on blast by one of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes for making snide comments about their frequent PDA moments. When Kardashian and Travis Barker became engaged, it was alleged that Disick was “stewing” over the development , though he and the drummer were later said to be playing nice with one another. Despite seemingly trying to get back into Kardashian’s good graces (and being defended by Kendall Jenner) though, Disick couldn’t score that wedding invite.

For all of his purported feelings on his ex’s relationship, it’s been suggested that he’s ready to move on. Sources previously claimed that Scott Disick was ready to start dating again following his breakup with Amelia Hamlin. And now, he’s allegedly in a relationship with 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson . We’ll just have to see how this latest romance works out for Disick. Aside from that, I’d keep my eyes peeled on The Kardashians, as a future episode may provide further information on what he was up to during the wedding weekend.