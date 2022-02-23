Looks Like Scott Disick May Be Working His Way Back Into Kourtney Kardashian's Good Graces, But Is A Wedding Invite On The Way?
Would he even want to go?
There are multiple ways that Scott Disick is still connected to Kourtney Kardashian, with the most obvious being the three children the former couple share. But after some tense situations between the two regarding Kardashian’s romance with fiancé Travis Barker — namely some leaked DMs that Disick sent to another of the Poosh founder’s exes — can the Flip It Like Disick star get back in Kardashian’s good graces enough to get an invite to her wedding?
Regardless of the state of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship over the years, Disick has always been considered a member of the family. He was a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and will continue to be featured when Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres in April. Despite his leaked DMs and his alleged unhappiness about Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Disick and the Blink 182 drummer apparently have become “cordial” enough with each other that Kardashian reportedly does want the father of her children to attend her wedding. An insider told HollywoodLife:
While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick don’t have very much public interaction — a sweet comment on an Instagram photo of their daughter seems to be the extent of it — Disick can often be seen in the comments of Kourtney’s sisters’ posts (remember the hilarious comment he made to Kim Kardashian about the size of Pete Davidson’s manhood?). He’s also been spotted at lunch with Kardashian momager Kris Jenner and at other family events for the filming of The Kardashians.
HollywoodLife reported that Scott Disick has also been spending a lot of time with Mason,12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. And since he is family, the insider said Kourtney apparently feels like inviting Disick to her and Travis Barker’s wedding is the right thing to do.
Even if Kourtney Kardashian does decide to invite Scott Disick to the wedding, it’s unknown if the Talentless designer would even want to go. He and Kourtney were so close for so long, and even when they weren’t together, it always seemed like they might reunite someday — until Travis Barker came along, anyway. As fun as the ceremony might be in general, it probably wouldn't be too enjoyable to watch a former love tether herself to someone else.
No details about the wedding are known yet, but planning is reportedly already underway, and these nuptials might be a bit smaller than the ones we’ve seen in Kardashian past. We’ll have to see how much the wedding planning and Scott Disick’s presence are a topic of conversation on The Kardashians, which is set for an April 14 premiere on Hulu. In the meantime, check out these shows on Hulu, as well as our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
