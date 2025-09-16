That Time A Young Jenna Ortega Outed Herself As A Great Candidate For Wednesday Addams When She Was Still In Her Disney Fame Years

The long-awaited second season of Wednesday is finally available to stream in full with a Netflix subscription following the release of Part 2 earlier this month. Jenna Ortega killed it, of course, as the titular Wednesday Addams, which wasn’t surprising since she gave it her all during Season 1, even if she wanted to pull her hair out at times. It also shouldn’t be so surprising that she’s been nailing the role, because during her Disney Channel days, she outed herself as a great candidate for the Addams Family character.

Before making her mark on Wednesday and in the Scream franchise, Ortega was starring on the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. From 2016 to 2018, she portrayed Harley Diaz, a genius inventor with six siblings, and as the title suggests, she was literally stuck in the middle as the fourth child. To celebrate the release of Wednesday Season 2, Disney Channel made sure to remind Instagram followers that Ortega was certainly the perfect candidate because of one particular line from the very first episode of Stuck in the Middle:

Of course, no one could have predicted at the time that Ortega would go from playing a “Wednesday of the family” to actually playing Wednesday Addams less than a decade later. But it certainly shows that it was fate. Even though Harley and Wednesday are pretty different from each other, it is still fun knowing that Ortega unintentionally manifested her future.

That being said, when Ortega was on Disney Channel, she still worked busy hours, so it wasn’t all fun. Stuck in the Middle ran for three seasons and nearly 60 episodes, but it’s hard to predict how things would have gone in her career had she not had that jumpstart. Plus, she previously got candid about being a Disney Channel kid after the Quiet on Set documentary was released and admitted her mom protected her, so it wasn’t all bad.

Meanwhile, Wednesday Season 2 may have only just premiered, but Season 3 is already on the way. Netflix renewed the series for another season prior to Part 1 of Season 2's release, meaning fans will be finding out what happens after that big Enid cliffhanger. A premiere date has not been given for Season 3, but hopefully it will arrive in the next year or two.

While waiting for Season 3, fans can always watch the first two seasons of Wednesday on Netflix, or if they have a Disney+ subscription, Stuck in the Middle wouldn’t be such a bad idea. It may be a Disney Channel series, but it’s pretty great seeing just how far an actor has come in a few years and watching why Jenna Ortega is the perfect Wednesday Addams.