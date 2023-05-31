What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2023

A new month for Disney+ is almost here and the biggest news to come from the service in May wasn't what got added to DIsney+. but what was removed from Disney+. A lot of the Disney+ original content that apparently wasn't being watched in the numbers Disney wanted was pulled from the site, so some shows you might want to watch simply are no longer available.

Until then, there is all the new content that will be arriving for the month of June. There are a couple of high-profile new additions that likely won't have trouble being watched by viewers, including one of the box office record-breaking Avatar sequel, and the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on Disney+ on June 7. It will be interesting to see just how the movie does on the streaming service. Considering so many of the big selling features for the film in theaters won't be available on the streaming service. Still, it would be a welcome addition.

Friday, June 2

Pride from Above

Wednesday, June 7

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

Friday, June 9

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin’ Hot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The second half of June will be big for fans of Marvel. On the 14th we'll see the usual behind-the-scenes look at the MCU's previous entry with Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The 16th will see a brand new documentary feature that takes a look at the life of the iconic Stan Lee. This will be a must-watch for any serious fan.

But of course, the big release for June on Disney+ will be the premiere of Secret Invasion. The new series will star Samuel L. Jackson and will follow Nick Fury as a deals with the infiltration of shape-shifting Skrulls. Based on everything we know about Secret Invasion, it likely won't deal with the broader "multiverse" topics of recent films, but the Secret Invasion trailer is promising an action-packed series

Wednesday, June 14

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Friday, June 16

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee

Wednesday, June 21

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Secret Invasion - Premiere - Episode 1

Friday, June 23

World’s Best

Wednesday, June 28

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 - Premiere - Episode 1

Week-End Family - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion - Episode 2

Hopefully, June won't see beloved Disney+ shows removed from the platform the way we saw in May. Having everything fans love in one place is what sells Disney+ and we hope the library goes back to growing from here.