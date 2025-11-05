‘I’ve Never Seen Him Handle A Situation Like This.’ Man Who Reportedly Protected Diddy Amid Attempted Knife Attack Breaks Silence

Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently transferred to FCI Fort Dix to start his prison sentence, and this marks a significant change for the 55-year-old rapper. Up until recently, Diddy had been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. Sources have indicated that the MDC is a somewhat dangerous facility and, just recently, it was alleged that Combs was nearly attacked by another inmate wielding a knife ahead of his transfer and, now, the man who protected him is speaking out.

It was reported near the end of October that Diddy allegedly woke up to find a knife placed to his throat. The Sean John founder’s friend, Charlucci Finney, made that claim and said at the time that he didn’t know for sure whether the hip hop mogul “fought him off or the guards came. “ Finney also surmised that it likely wasn’t a true attempted assassination but more of an “intimidation” tactic. However, it now seems a portion of this situation may have been exaggerated.

Raymond Castillo was the person who reportedly came to Sean Combs’ aid during the confrontation, and he recently spoke to Daily Mail about what went down. Castillo acknowledged “people saying a knife to his neck and extortion or whatever” and said those were “false rumors.” According to the inmate, this entire confrontation began while Combs was watching VH1’s Basketball Wives, at which point the would-be attacker approached him with a request:

He was persistent. He wanted the chair that Diddy was sitting in. Diddy told the guy, 'Yo, homeboy, why are you bothering me when I am watching TV and this chair doesn't belong to anybody. Why are you worried about this specific chair? I don't know if he was bullying Diddy or looking for clout, but Diddy didn't go for that.

From there, the man allegedly got a hold of a handmade shiv and began to approach the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer. That was apparently when Castillo intervened:

I jumped in between them and grabbed the guy's hand. I didn't know if he was having a bad day or a bad moment, or if he had a bad phone call.

Based on accounts that have been shared, the MDC is a place where violence is common. It’s been reported that Diddy himself had a “horrible” experience though not so much because of any potential threats but more so due to simply not having access to the outside world. Despite being in a precarious situation involving that fellow inmate, Diddy apparently dealt with it effectively, as Raymond Castillo went on to say:

I've never seen him handle a situation like this. He spoke to the guy differently, so it didn't even escalate or go anywhere. He just stared this man down. Looked him straight in the eyes and spoke positively to him. Mind you, this is Sean 'Diddy' Combs. He could have easily yelled for the police, and he didn't do any of that. Diddy told the guy, 'I don't know if you're going through something, homeboy, but you might need to pray or something.’

Police eventually arrived on the scene, as the encounter was reported. At that point, Combs even apparently defended the attacker when the authorities intervened. Reports previously indicated that Combs showed grace to other prisoners at the MDC and, as revealed in testimonial notes ahead of his sentencing, he even launched a business course to help them with their entrepreneurial skills.

This all happened months after Sean Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution at the end of his trial this past summer. Combs received a mixed verdict, though, as he was also acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. His sentencing took place in October, and Judge Arun Subramanian ordered him to serve four years (or roughly 50 months) in prison. Eventually, it was decided that Combs would serve in FCI Fort Dix, which is a low-security facility based in New Jersey.

As far as the public knows, Diddy has yet to experience a situation like the knife confrontation at the MDC. However, former inmate Joe Giudice did claim he experienced violence and gang activity during his own stint. Insiders have alleged that Diddy – who’s on laundry duty right now – is making friends at Fort Dix. So it’s hard not to wonder if he’ll have the same kind of support Raymond Castillo showed him should he find himself in a position to be attacked.