As Trailer Drops For 50 Cent's Netflix Doc About Diddy Controversies, Fans Cannot Believe It Actually Exists

Sean Combs’ persistent legal issues have not only had the general public talking but members of the hip hop community as well. A star who’s been particularly vocal about Combs’ situation is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. In 2024, amid the onslaught of sexual assault and violence-related claims against Combs, it was announced that Jackson was producing a documentary about Diddy, which would be available for streaming. Well, the official announcement trailer just arrived, and a number of fans are in sheer disbelief.

Netflix Shares The Announcement Video For 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc, And Fans Have Thoughts

Over a year ago, “Fiddy” was quite adamant about his intention to produce a documentary about Combs’ alleged misdeeds. Updates on the production had been relatively scarce up until this point, but the official release date has now been revealed. Netflix and Jackson himself confirmed on Instagram that the four-part docuseries – which is officially titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning – is set to be released on December 2. Check out the post, which includes the brief trailer:

A post shared by Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) A photo posted by on

Released in the same year as Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, The Reckoning will reportedly chronicle the “Show Me Your Soul” rapper’s rise to fame and legal controversies. The streamer’s official press release also confirms that the show will include exclusive interviews as well as never-before-seen materials. Ironically, based on some fans’ responses, they never would’ve imagined Curtis Jackson would go through with this project. Check out some of the comments that were posted:

He actually did it 😂 - ivanlrhymeswell

Maaan, I thought Fif was just talking ish. He really gotta DOC on Puff! 😂😂😂 - itsdlai

He did exactly what he said he was going to do 🚶🏾‍♀️‍➡️😮‍💨 - chinks_s__

Yooo, all this time I thought this man was kidding about an upcoming documentary. This is obsession atp but hey, it's entertaining. - luizhino7

What nahhh I thought you were joking 😂 well I guess the joke is on me 😂😂 - thisguyvick

50 Cent called out Sean Combs on multiple occasions after the Sean John figurehead’s arrest in September 2024. The Power producer continued to make jokes amid Combs’ trial this past summer using A.I.-generated photos posted to social media and more. Jackson also called out Combs’ legal team for doing him “dirty” amid deliberations and later trolled the rapper after he received a mixed verdict in the case. Despite the trash talk, fans still seemed to doubt that a doc would happen, and even a record exec was skeptical.

Dame Dash Didn’t Believe The Diddy Doc Would Happen

Businessman Damon “Dame” Dash appeared on The Breakfast Club (as seen on YouTube) in September, where he openly doubted the existence of Jackson’s doc on Combs, saying that the “P.I.M.P.” rapper was just “capping.” Well, the Internet doesn’t forget and, with Dash’s comments in mind, some fans had these sentiments to share:

Where's Dame Dash? - sabeiangilzene

Remember when Dame Dash said this wasn't happening? lmao - blancosent.ya

Remember when Dame said 50 wasn’t making this doc because it was taking too long? Welp. - keithnelsonjr

Of course, someone who hasn’t commented either way is Combs himself. That’s due to the fact that he remains in prison.

What’s Going On With Sean Combs’ Legal Issues?

Diddy’s 2024 arrest came after federal agents searched his homes in connection with sex-trafficking operation, and he was subsequently imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial began in May 2025 and concluded in July with him being convicted on two charges of sex-trafficking to engage in prostitution. The “Bad Boy for Life” performer was, however, acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In November, Sean Combs was formally sentenced to four years (or about 50 months) in prison and, shortly after, he began that sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he currently remains. At present, Combs is set to be released in June 2028 and, in the meantime, he’s seeking to appeal — and a judge recently ruled that that process be expedited. Simultaneously, Combs is also still dealing with various lawsuits from plaintiffs accusing him of sexual violence and more.

At the same time, it’s also been reported that members of Diddy’s legal team are seeking to get him a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. 50 Cent vowed to prevent such clemency from happening and has stood firmly in that position. We can’t say with certainty whether Sean Combs: The Reckoning is part of that attempt to bar such progress. Regardless, whether Netflix subscription holders can fathom the notion of the doc happening, they’ll be able to watch it very soon.