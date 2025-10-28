As Diddy’s Prison Release Date Is Revealed, Suge Knight Gives Him Advice About Being Behind Bars
Suge Knight is speaking out again.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been formally sentenced months following his sex-trafficking trial, with the judge ordering him to serve 50 months – or roughly four years – in prison. Questions still remain in regard to what lies ahead for 55-year-old Combs. For instance, it’s still unclear where exactly he’ll serve his time or if he may receive a pardon from President Donald Trump. For now, his official release date has been revealed and, all the while, fellow music industry veteran Suge Knight is dishing out some prison-related advice.
When Will Diddy Be Released From Prison?
Recently released public records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons include the exact date on which Sean Combs will finish out his sentence. According to CNN, that day will be May 8, 2028, and that date takes into account the time that the former Sean John founder has already served. Combs was arrested in September 2024 and, since then, he’s been doing time at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is based in Brooklyn. As of this writing, Combs’ legal team has not spoken out about the release date.
This latest bit of information arrives months after Diddy received a mixed verdict at the end of his trial in July. At that time, the rapper was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was, however, acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering, which were the more serious charges he was facing. The “Shake Ya Tailfeather” performer’s sentencing hearing was held earlier in October, and it was there that he also issued apologies to those who’d been impacted by his actions over the years.
As of right now, Team Combs is hoping he’ll be able to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, which is a low-security facility located in New Jersey. It’s reportedly Combs’ hope to not only do his time there but also participate in the prison’s lauded Residential Drug Abuse Program. Despite that, the Grammy winner has been warned about the facility, with businessman and former inmate Joe Giudice even warning that he witnessed violence and gang activity there. On that note, Suge Knight is issuing his own words of caution.
Suge Knight Shares His Perspective On Diddy’s Sentencing And His Prison Stint
The 60-year-old Death Row Records co-founder has been weighing in on Combs’ legal issues for some time now, so it was no surprise when he did so after his sentencing. CNN caught up with Knight by phone, as he’s currently serving a 28-year sentence due to a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2015. When asked if he thought the sentence was fair, the record producer shared his take on how it could be “great” in some respects and not so good for Combs:
Sean Combs and Suge Knight feuded in the early aughts, though Knight put that animosity aside when he weighed in on the various lawsuits filed against Combs in 2024. Knight referred to the situation as a “bad day for the culture.” Knight subsequently expressed mixed feelings about whether Combs should be locked up and said he wished he could tell him in person to step up during this situation. As for the advice he has about prison, Knight holds this position:
There’s no way of telling whether this advice will get to Diddy or if he’d even put it to use before his prison release. However, it’s fair to say that given Suge Knight’s current position, he has a lot of experience navigating prison.
