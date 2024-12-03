Another Day, Another Instance Of Fans Calling Out Kim Kardashian For Copying Bianca Censori

It’s hard to know exactly how Kim Kardashian feels about Bianca Censori’s bold fashion sense . According to reports, she knows how controlling her ex-husband Kanye West can be over his wife’s style choices, and she even allegedly has a rule regarding Censori dressing in nearly nude outfits around her children. On the other side of the coin, Kardashian seems to be taking inspiration from the assuredly Ye-inspired looks and has yet again been accused of copying her ex’s wife’s style in a new social media post.

Kim Kardashian had reportedly hated Bianca Censori — who was a Yeezy employee before tying the knot with Kanye West nearly two years ago — for years, but the comparisons seem impossible to avoid, especially in the way Ye seemingly continues to inspire both the SKIMS boss and Censori’s style. In a new Instagram post from The Kardashians star, she donned a white balaclava to cover her face and paired it with a SKIMS cropped tee and panties:

Fans were quick to pick up on how similar the look was to some of Bianca Censori’s outfits, as Ye's wife actually shared a pic back in January wearing a black balaclava with little more than some butt-baring lingerie. Comments on Kim Kardashian's photo included:

Other comments reportedly included people calling her “Kimca Censori” and saying that “Bianca has multiplied.”

This is far from the first time the American Horror Story: Delicate star has faced such comparisons. In fact, she even added tights and bodysuits to her SKIMS offerings that had fans questioning if she was trolling Kanye West and his wife or if she legitimately shares Censori’s love for wearing tights as pants .

Kim Kardashian has seemingly been sporting more skin-tight items, including her fair share of sheer tights and high-heeled pantashoes , a favorite of both women. Fans also noticed that back in January, the budding actress sported a fur coat and trapper hat on social media just a month after Bianca Censori wore the same.

It seems strange that at this point we’d have to question whether or not Kanye West might still be influencing Kim Kardashian’s style, but some of her posts are hard to argue with. At least we haven’t seen her try the full-body condom look or wear neon green tights to a business meeting.

The latest copycat accusations come amidst reports that the reality TV queen is “ hitting her breaking point ” with her ex-husband, as she reportedly can’t nail him down to make Christmas plans with their four children. Ye is “not around very much,” sources say, even as he allegedly is trying to start a family with Bianca Censori .

We’ll just have to wait to see what happens there, but in the meantime, fans aren’t going to stop looking for similarities in Kim Kardashian’s style and Bianca Censori’s.