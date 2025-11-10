Fan Art Sees Sydney Sweeney As DCU’s Power Girl, And Some Fans Are Absolutely Losing It

There’s no shortage of fan casting in the superhero world, but sometimes the internet serves up a pick so chaotic, so uncanny, and so on-brand for the discourse cycle that it practically breaks the timeline. The latest example? A viral piece of concept art imagining Euphoria (available with an HBO Max Subscription) star Sydney Sweeney as DC’s Power Girl. And yes, the internet has opinions. Loud ones.

Fan Art Imagines Sydney Sweeney As Power Girl

The fan-made pitch, created by concept artist 21Xfour and posted to X, places Sweeney in the classic Power Girl look: red cape, white bodysuit, and a healthy dose of Silver Age attitude. While the concept isn’t affiliated with Warner Bros. or any upcoming DC Universe movies (the artist includes a clear disclaimer), it does tap into the current wave of “what-if” casting content that lives rent-free in every corner of comic book fandom. The image below works far better than it has any right to.

2 1 C O N C E P T S :Title: DCU Power Girl ConceptPower Girl:Actor: Sydney Sweeney"I'm not a woman you want to mess with"•This series is about crafting concepts from ideas, providing new perspectives, and sparking the imagination.For deeper insight, please see the… pic.twitter.com/IcTzNcf0llNovember 4, 2025

The concept design, which you can see above, features Sweeney in Power Girl’s unmistakable look—platinum bob, blue gloves, and, yes, the iconic chest window—rendered with near-photorealistic polish. The caption reads, “I’m not a woman you want to mess with,” channeling the character’s unapologetic confidence.

A note beneath the image identifies the piece as part of a series meant to “spark the imagination” and give fans a fresh lens on familiar characters. And whether it was the hair, the casting, or the costume, spark it did. But how are fans reacting to this fan casting? Well, predictably, the responses veered from enthusiastic endorsement to unfiltered chaos. Let's take a look.

Here’s How Fans Are Reacting

There were positive and negative takeaways from this “what-if.” Here are some of the more positive reactions:

“God damn. I need it.” – @SlothenKing

“Makes sense to me!.” – @_EpicCreations_

“Goddamn You Cooked.. She's Perfect” – @IbrahimFish25

“I have to agree that this concept makes sense to me too. Really hadn't thought about this, though. Cos I was quite focused on Supergirl.” – @jumalisg

“F'N A.” – @blssdblkwngs

“This is cool!” – @Hans_Karl

There were a ton of fun “clapping” memes to approve of the fan casting, but of course, not everyone was so positive. Here are some of the more negative reactions:

“Overrated shit actress when in truth she’s a mess.” – @LamandAlexandre

“Not Sydney Sweeney, her entire personality is literally talking about her boobs.” – @Mr_J300

“I just love the idea that she uses her cleavage to gain a millisecond advantage over other superspeed characters and has a punch that can send you into orbit. It makes her the meanest calculating superhero of the bunch.” – @JustinBrowsin

“Are you guys addicted to this clown?” – @rio_ser03

“Concept and designed by you? Lols it's AI 🤣🤣” – @natraveeen

For those less familiar with the character, Power Girl, real name Kara Zor-L, is DC Comics' alternate-universe version of Supergirl. First appearing in All Star Comics #58 in 1976, she hails from Earth-Two, a parallel world where she is the cousin of that universe’s Superman. Though her origin mirrors Supergirl’s—escaping Krypton in a rocket as an infant—Power Girl arrived on Earth later due to her ship’s delayed journey. Over the decades, she’s carved out a distinct identity with a bolder, more aggressive edge and a costume as iconic as it is controversial.

As is tradition, the post blew up and is currently sitting at 45.8K views, sparking a new wave of Power Girl discourse, which is perfectly timed as the upcoming Supergirl is set to land on the 2026 movie schedule next summer. Whether you think Sweeney could pull it off (and for the record, I do) or not, you have to admit, she looks pretty incredible in the iconic look.

Of course, this is all just a bunch of fan casting. For now, the first chapter of the DCU only has one Supergirl, and that is Milly Alcock, and fans will get to see her in the more traditional costume when Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.