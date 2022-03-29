Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Confirms The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Character

While there are countless superhero movies on the big screen, a few stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is in that category, breaking ground as an R-rated superhero flick . The first two movies came out in quick succession, but it’s been a few years of waiting for the upcoming threequel. Now Reynolds has seemingly confirmed the return of a fan favorite character for Deadpool 3.

The Deadpool franchise is known for its colorful cast of characters, who have a penchant for dropping F-bombs throughout the course of the last two movies. One scene stealer that’s been great in both blockbusters is the iconic Leslie Uggams, who plays Deadpool’s roommate Blind Al. Over on his Twitter , Reynolds seemingly hinted that she’d be back for the third movie, posting:

Thank you, Leslie. See you soon ⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/1nQ9oeN4WbMarch 27, 2022 See more

Do you hear that sound? It’s Deadpool fans out there collectively cheering. While almost nothing is known about the mysterious threequel, Ryan Reynolds definitely seems to be hinting that he’ll be seeing Leslie Uggams again on the set. Hopefully filming happens sooner rather than later.

The above post comes to us from Ryan Reynolds’ personal Twitter account. He’s super active on social media, directly communicating with fans and using his trademark sense of humor to hype up recent movies like the time-traveling Adam Project . Leslie Uggams was taking the time to congratulate Reynolds for his work on that Netflix movie, which is why we got this delightful correspondence.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As previously mentioned, fans have been waiting years to see if/when Deadpool 3 would finally begin production. The franchise’s future was up in the air particularly following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties. While Ryan Reynolds has been in contact with the House of Mouse, the information actually being shared to the public is extremely limited.

Luckily, it does seem like Deadpool 3 is taking some thrilling steps forward. Director Shawn Levy recently got the director’s gig , after working with Ryan Reynolds on both Free Guy and The Adam Project. The cast seems pretty in the dark about their future in the franchise, although stars like Morena Baccarin and Zazie Beetz seem down to reprise their role in the threequel.

Fans can’t wait to see Wade Wilson finally join the MCU, although there is some concern about whether or not the hero will remain R-rated. Deadpool technically made his entrance into the shared universe thanks to a short with Taika Waititi’s Korg , which was really just a promo for Free Guy in disguise. Will the Merc with the Mouth actually crossover with other heroes? Only time will tell.