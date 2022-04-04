Black Panther 2: While Anthony Mackie Says He’s Not In The Sequel, Captain America Is Hyping Up Wakanda Forever

The MCU is always growing, and there are a few upcoming Marvel movies that fans can’t wait to finally see arrive. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2, which has the pressure of honoring both Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. And while Anthony Mackie says he’s not in the sequel, the new Captain America is hyping up the contents of Wakanda Forever.

Anthony Mackie has been in the MCU for a number of years now, and is expected to have an even more significant role moving forward as the new Captain America. It seems that Mackie was able to visit the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has nothing but praise for the mysterious blockbuster. A video from him on the Grammys red carpet has been circulating on Twitter , where he tells E! special correspondent Laverne Cox:

I’m very excited to say they just wrapped filming on Black Panther 2. It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be spectacular.

Well, color me intrigued. While the news of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wrapping production happened last week due to the post of a crew member , it certainly sounds like Anthony Mackie may be more privy to information than the rest of us. Marvel Security is notoriously tight, but it must pay to be the man with the shield.

Of course, there's a bit more to Anthony Mackie’s comments about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He was asked by Laverne Cox if he might actually appear as Sam Wilson, which Mackie denied. In the Hurt Locker actor's own words,

I am not, but I’ve seen, I’ve been there, I’ve witnessed. I’m excited for everyone to see Black Panther. It’s in the can, it’s coming out, it’s done.

Tell us more, damnit! Anthony Mackie is a MCU pro at this point, and is careful not to say too much about any upcoming project. But considering how many Black Panther fans are out there, there’s even more anticipation and questions surrounding the contents of Wakanda Forever. Although it’s a bummer we seemingly won’t get a surprising cameo by the new Captain America.

The contents of Black Panther 2 are currently a mystery, although it’s thrilling to learn that the movie has finally wrapped after multiple injuries and delays . And with the Marvel sequel set to arrive later this year, the post-production process including CGI is going to seemingly be on a tight schedule. Just in case Ryan Coogler and company didn’t already feel the pressure of continuing the story without Chadwick Boseman .

Anthony Mackie isn’t the only one whose been helping to hype up the contents of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Queen Ramonda actress Angela Bassett has also said it might be better than the original , which is a bold claim considering its insane success and various Oscar nominations. We’ll just have to see how the story plays out, and who becomes the new Panther.