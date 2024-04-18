Deadpool And Wolverine’s Shawn Levy Reacts To The Leaks That Have Given Away Movie Spoilers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds' character into the MCU. The movie is directed by Shawn Levy, who recently reacted to leaks that may have given way movie spoilers. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, as the studio and filmmakers are trying to guard its secrets until it arrives this summer. While Marvel security is notoriously tight, Deadpool & Wolverine merch has started rolling out and seemingly revealing characters and plot points from the film. Levy spoke to Collider about this phenomenon, offering:

The truth is, Disney is a big machine. They’ve empowered us with huge freedom in the making of this movie but this is a big movie release and there’s going to be a lot of merchandise, ancillary things in the world. And it’s a balance between being in that world and preserving the delight of surprise. Those are conversations we’re having all the time.

Points were made. Given just how big Deadpool 3 and the overall MCU is, some things are just out of Levy and Reynolds' control. Merchandise is a big part of any major superhero film, and obviously the studio can't wait until after the movie is released to roll it out. And as such, there are some aspects of the movie which will inevitably be spoiled as a result.

Of course, merch isn't the only reason that spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine are arriving online. Photographers captured set photos when the movie was filming exterior shots, eventually leading Ryan Reynolds to address them in a hilarious way.

We'll just have to wait and see how much merchandise for the MCU blockbuster actually reveals about Deadpool 3's contents. The anticipation for the movie is sky high, and fans are looking for clues about what the blockbuster might include, especially after Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer arrived.

Since the public knows so little about the movie, there are countless rumors swirling around online about the Ryan Reynolds threequel. Much of them surround the Deadpool 3 cast list, and which actors may or may not be joining in on the fun of the upcoming flick. Some of the names being tossed around online include Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. For her part, Janssen denied having a role, but I'm not sure I quite believe her just yet. And with Loki's TVA factoring into the story, it feels like just about anything could happen.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.