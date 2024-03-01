I Just Now Realized Blake Lively's Viral Super Bowl Deadpool Accessory Was Official Promotional Material For Deadpool 3 And Now It's Even Sweeter

Blake Lively is an A-lister with plenty of fans thanks to her career, as well as her marriage with Ryan Reynolds and friendship with Taylor Swift. The latter relationship resulted in Lively attending the Super Bowl, and being photographed countless times throughout the game. I just now realized that her viral Super Bowl Deadpool accessory was official promo for Deadpool 3, and now it's even sweeter.

Deadpool & Wolverine's first trailer debuted during the Super Bowl, quickly going viral as a result. Lively no doubt knew this was coming in advance, and so she dressed appropriately. That includes a bracelet that directly ties to the upcoming Marvel movie. As a reminder, you can see the bracelet in Lively's IG Post about the Big Game below:

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

Blake Lively's Super Bowl look quickly went viral, including her Deadpool & Wolverine-themed bracelet. But it would later become clear that this bracelet was fully a promotion for the highly anticipated blockbuster. And since what we know about Deadpool 3 is so limited, fans are paying attention to every little clue, and re-watching the first two movies with a Disney+ subscription.

After debuting her sweet Deadpool & Wolverine jewelry at the Super Bowl, the same friendship bracelets were used in official promotions for the movie. As you can see on the following post:

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cute is that? Now I definitely want my own copy of these bracelets, which I could share with one nerdy bestie. Although it'll be hard to make it look as good as Lively did.

The Deapdool franchise has always been known for having uniquely entertaining marketing. Credit is given to the comedic mind of Ryan Reynolds himself, with the franchise poking fun at trends and putting its own spin on them. And the Deadpool friendship bracelets come after those who attended Taylor Swift's Eras tour swapped bracelets.

There are still countless questions about Deadpool & Wolverine, but clearly marketing or the movie is picking up speed. The teaser trailer revealed that the TVA and multiverse are in play for the project, but it kept the movie's contents close to the chest. But with Ryan Reynolds' threequel fast approaching its summer release date, hopefully we'll get more information and footage sooner rather than later.

While Blake Lively isn't expected to appear as part of the Deadpool 3 cast, smart money says she has contributed to the blockbuster. Ryan Reynolds has been honest about how Lively helps him write the movies, despite not getting any credit. And considering how long it took for the third movie to finish photography, there was presumably even more time for this type of collaboration.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. While we wait for more footage and information, check out the 2024 movie release dates.