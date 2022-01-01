6 Marvel Characters Jodie Comer Would Be Perfect To Play

There are some actors who have a difficult time transitioning from the stardom they have acquired through appearing on television into a successful film career, but Jodie Comer has done an extraordinary job so far. Since winning an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for playing Villanelle on the hit AMC drama Killing Eve, the English actress has made quite a killing on the big screen, from a small cameo in the Star Wars movies as Rey’s Mother to her tour de force performance in the excellent period piece The Last Duel from Ridley Scott, who is also directing her an upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic called Kitbag.

At this rate, it should be no time before we start seeing her appearing in any upcoming superhero movies - but the question is, however, in which cinematic universe and as who? If we were to infer that the Marvel movies are in her future, we have a few ideas in mind as to what role she might be a good fit for. The following are our picks for Marvel characters we would love to see Jodie Comer bring to life on the big (or small) screen, starting with one that would allow her to reunite with her Free Guy cast member, Ryan Reynolds.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dr. Betty

Since his two self-titled movies made him one of the most popular comic book characters in the world, many of Deadpool’s most notable side characters have also gained mainstream attention, such as Domino or Cable. One who has yet to enjoy such success is Dr. Betty Swanson, an archeologist and agent of the criminal organization A.I.M.

She first crossed paths with Merc with a Mouth when they teamed up to retrieve the severed head of Deadpool’s zombie doppelgänger (also known as Headpool) in the Savage Land, but became interrupted by jungle resident Ka-Zar and others who believed the head to be a powerful deity. Of all the wonderful reasons this story should be adapted in some way, the chance to see Jodie Comer bring a strong, new dimension to Dr. Betty alongside Ryan Reynolds in an awesome post-Free Guy reunion, currently tops the list for me.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dead Girl

Another way that Jodie Comer could cross paths with Ryan Reynolds again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be to cast her as Dead Girl. Originally named Moonbeam, this young woman just wanted to be an actress until her boyfriend murdered her, which happened to be exactly what she needed to activate latent mutant abilities including talking to the dead, regrowth of lost limbs, and immortality… sort of.

In spite of her eponymous alias, pale complexion, and the fact that she is not actually alive, Dead Girl is one of the more lively and personable members of the X-Force, and such is a character trait that Jodie Comer has already shown she has the talent for in previous performances and in real life. Of course, making this possible would require bringing the X-Force (which made its film debut in Deadpool 2) into the MCU, which I think most fans would be on board with.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mystique

More so than the X-Force, comic book fans are extremely excited to see the X-Men brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Marvel Studios has the right to a reboot following the Disney/Fox merger. The only question now is who will play which mutant when the time comes.

I, for one, believe that a worthy successor to Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Raven Darkholme (a.k.a., Mystique) would be Jodie Comer, mainly due to the shape-shifter’s complicated character arc as someone who often struggles with where her loyalties lie in the conflicting mutant agenda. This is a key element to her performance on Killing Eve as Villanelle, who finds herself stuck between her professional rivalry with MI-6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and her romantic feelings for her.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Angela, Queen Of Hel

Speaking of great performances, Jodie Comer’s role as Marguerite de Carrouges in The Last Duel is undeniably the heart and soul of the medieval drama, despite the fact that she does not do much dueling in the film herself. There is a Marvel character inspired by mythology that originated from the medieval era that would fix that.

As we know, Thor has an evil half-sister name Hela (portrayed in Thor: Ragnarok by Cate Blanchett), but he also has a good-natured, but equally fierce, sister named Aldrif Odinsdottir - who also goes by Angela. Originally a creation of Todd McFarlane for his Image Comics-based Spawn series before Marvel acquired her, this Asgardian assassin turned one-time Guardian of the Galaxy is one of the most beloved and badass female characters in comics right now and one that I imagine Jodie Comer would be honored to play for her MCU debut.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Clea

Speaking of badasses and honor, as much as I imagine it was an honor for Jodie Comer to become a part of the Star Wars universe as the mother of Rey (Daisy Ridley) in a flashback, I would not be surprised if she would have loved to have played someone more badass, like a Jedi. Well, maybe instead of a Force-wielder, the actress would be open to a playing a magic-wielder in the MCU, such as Clea.

This sorcerer once ruled the Dark Dimension until she fell in love with Stephen Strange, inspiring her to use her magic as a force for good with the one-time surgeon turned Sorcerer Supreme as a duo that redefines the term “power couple.” Playing Clea would not only be a dream come true to any fans who have awaited the character’s MCU induction, but would be a great opportunity to Jodie Comer to work with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch for what would be the first time.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Invisible Woman

If there is one character who would be an especially honorable and badass opportunity for Jodie Comer to play in the MCU, it would have to be one of the most honored and badass characters in comic book history: Susan Richards (née Storm. Also known as the Invisible Woman, the transparent, force field-wielding scientist turned vigilante has yet to be cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four movie and I cannot think of a reason to not cast Comer.

Susan has always been considered the de facto ring leader of Marvel’s first superhero family, especially when conflict breaks out between them. Jodie Comer has the right kind of spunk and leading qualities that define that role, but also, and more importantly, the signature blonde hair.

Given the career that Jodie Comer has had so far, she might be more interested in playing comic book roles of an even darker variety. Maybe she should look into any openings that the upcoming DC movies might have.