5 Marvel Characters Joseph Quinn Would Be Perfect To Play

For its epic, extensive fourth season (and, if you ask me, its best and scariest season yet) Stranger Things employed an impressive gang of stunningly talented new cast members — all of whom are worthy of equal praise. However — outside of the legendary Robert Englund’s stellar turn as the grossly misunderstood Victor Creel, perhaps — I believe that most would agree that the standout newcomer on Netflix’s phenomenally popular sci-fi series has to be Joseph Quinn in his breakout role as Eddie Munson. Of course, as it tends to be the case with any other time an actor gives a performance this immediately memorable and widely beloved, I now have to ask the question: are there any upcoming Marvel movies in his future?

The 29-year-old British actor had never played a role like the Hellfire Club’s leader and Dungeon Master, nor appeared in a title quite like Stranger Things, before — having been best known for literary costume dramas like the BBC’s Dickensian, or the time he joined the Game of Thrones cast for a Season 7 episode as a Winterfell guard. Yet, he absolutely nailed playing the scruffy, sympathetic metalhead character with flying colors, which convinced me and his many new fans that he just might be capable of playing anything, including a character in any upcoming superhero movies (or TV shows) perhaps. If and when that moment arises, I have a few Marvel characters in mind that he could be the right fit for — starting with one who also originates from the United Kingdom.

Union Jack

When I mentioned in the introduction above that Joseph Quinn was British, that might have come as a surprise to many audiences who first became acquainted with the actor through Stranger Things since he hides his accent almost perfectly when portraying Eddie Munson. That being said, I feel that the Londoner has earned the right to be able to use his natural voice for his next big role. If said role happens to be a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I have a perfect character in mind whose English roots are, indeed, a major part of his identity.

Technically, the UK-based vigilante, Union Jack, already exists in the MCU in the form of James Montgomery Falsworth — whom J.J. Field played in Captain America: The First Avenger. Thus, I think the best course of action for Quinn’s case would be to cast him as Falsworth’s successor, Joseph Chapman — a young, working class man from Manchester who is chosen to take over the mantle for his peak human strength, speed, and endurance. I would actually like to see more superheroes in the MCU who are not supernatural or technologically enhanced and this one could be a great addition to the pack.

Captain Britain

However, on second thought, if Joseph Quinn is interested in playing an enhanced superhero in the MCU, I think I can also help in that realm with a character whose debut in the shared universe has been highly anticipated in recent years. Not to mention, in this particular role, he would still be permitted (actually encouraged, even) to use his natural English accent.

With an alias like Captain Britain, you might be quick to assume that physicist Brian Braddock is just the U.K.’s answer to Captain America, and you would not be entirely wrong. However, Steve Rogers actually has more in common with Union Jack, as this particular hero gets his powers from a mystical amulet given to him by none other than the legendary wizard, Merlin. While other famous Brits like Simon Pegg and Orlando Bloom have previously expressed interest in playing the role, Quinn might have a better chance, especially considering his recent success.

Banshee

What if, instead of just using his own voice again, Joseph Quinn would like to make his MCU debut by trying out a new accent from a different part of the United Kingdom? In that case, I have a great option whose own MCU debut hopefully happens soon.

Irish-born Sean Cassidy is referred to as Banshee for possessing a “sonic scream” loud enough to destroy entire objects, propel himself through the air at high speeds, shield himself from outsider attacks, and various other extraordinary feats. We did not get to see all of those abilities in action when the character made his film debut in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, as played by the otherwise great Caleb Landry Jones. Perhaps Marvel Studios’ forthcoming X-Men movies reboot could explore these powers further and, maybe, with Quinn, who already bears a strong resemblance to the character.

Human Torch

Let’s get away from talk about accents, shall we? Instead, for now, we will focus on another classic Marvel Comics character whose MCU debut has been a topic of discussion for a long time. I am thinking of Johnny Storm, better known as the “hottest” member of the Fantastic Four for his incendiary abilities following a freak cosmic accident.

What made me thing of Joseph Quinn to join the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot movie as the Human Torch? Well, other than showing a talent for playing young, rebellious heroic types in many of his previous roles (including Eddie Munson), his Stranger Things character’s title as leader of the Hellfire Club honestly got me thinking, Eh, why not?

Mephisto

To tell you the truth, Human Torch was not the only character I had in mind for Joseph Quinn in relation to Eddie Munson’s Hellfire Club leadership. I could not help but to also think of Mephisto, who is essentially the Satan of the Marvel Universe and a baddie whom comic book fans have been exceptionally eager to see make his MCU debut for quite a while now. In fact, I remember some fans claimed they were disappointment over WandaVision only because their theories that he was the true villain turned out to be untrue.

Well, when the extra-dimensional demon does make his official first appearance in the franchise, I think Quinn would be a good choice — and not just because of the Hellfire connection, I promise. After seeing the actor play a sacrificial hero on Stranger Things, I would be curious to see him take a trip down the opposite lane and in a big way, too. Like I said before, I think he is an actor capable of almost anything, which only makes my interest in seeing him as a villain this time stronger.

I could actually think of a few characters I would be interested in seeing Joseph Quinn appear as in any upcoming DC movies, come to think of it. Anything is possible. All I know, no matter where his career takes him, is that this just might the actor’s year.