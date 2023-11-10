See Brie Larson Fly 'Higher, Further, Faster' The Marvels BTS Footage As Actors Can Finally Share Set Content Again

After months of picket lines and negotiations, the SAG-AFTRA strike has reached a conclusion . As such, the entertainment industry has hit the ground running, with both filming and promoting projects that are nearly in theaters. That includes the latest Marvel movie , Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. And now we can see Brie Larson fly “higher, further, faster” with BTS footage, since actors can finally share content again. Someone cue the MCU theme song!

Captain Marvel’s sequel is officially in theaters, and the internet is already abuzz about The Marvels’ ending and the various events that occur during its runtime. The all-star cast of The Marvels hasn’t been able to do press for the movie, because a stipulation of the strikes was that actors couldn’t do promotion for struck companies. But now they’ve got the go ahead, and Brie Larson took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes looks at the blockbuster. Check it out below:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

How cool is that? In addition to a photo of Larson in full costume for The Marvels, we also got a behind the scenes look of what it’s like to bring a flying sequence together. And given Carol Davners’ powers, I have to assume that the Oscar winning actress spent a ton of time in those rigs.

Brie Larson shared this small The Marvels photo dump to her whopping 7.1 million followers on Instagram. While she wasn’t able to attend red carpets for the Marvel flick, she’s seemingly excited about being able to post now that the sequel is in theaters. And it should be interesting to see how The Marvels ’ opening weekend box office ultimately performs.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how much press the casts typically do for each new release. The Marvels definitely stands out in that regard, and the pressure is on for the blockbuster to deliver at the box office, especially after the disappointing performance of recent projects like Ant-Man 3 .

The Marvels ’ trailer showed off the exciting crossover that’s happening in the Nia DaCosta movie. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will paired with two other heroes: Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Ima Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. Their powers are linked in the limited footage available, and that’ll seemingly make for some bonkers action sequences.