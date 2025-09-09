Avengers: Doomsday's The Russo Brothers Shared A Cryptic Photo, And I Have A Theory About What It Means

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo overseeing the shoot. Aside from the massive cast (which was revealed via chairs earlier this year) and a general synopsis, few specific details are known about the story. The Russo Brothers have mostly remained tight-lipped on what they have planned, yet they’ve now graced fans with an extremely cryptic tease. It’s a tough post to decipher, but I have a theory about what it might mean.

The Russos Drop A Mysterious Pic On Social Media Along With A Telling Caption

It’s rare that the Russos post to their shared social media accounts. However, when they do drop something related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they tend to break the Internet. Early Tuesday morning, the sibling filmmakers took to Instagram to drop a somewhat blurry photo, which seems to showcase markings of some sort. Anyone questioning whether this actually has anything to do with their upcoming Marvel movie should also make note of the Doomsday is Coming hashtag. Check it out:

Anyone scratching their head after looking at that post shouldn’t feel bad about that. Based on the comment section, plenty of fans are doing their best to decipher the meaning behind this strange update. It’d be an understatement to say that this pic is far more mysterious than the first set photo the Russos shared, which revealed Victor Von Doom’s set chair (which belongs to returning MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr.).

Of course, this latest post is ultimately doing exactly what the Russos and Marvel Studios as a whole probably want, which is for fans to be talking and speculating about its meaning. In that regard, I’m like a moth to a flame, as my gears quickly started turning after I saw the photo for the first time. With that, I’m currently of the belief that this picture has ties to one specific MCU character — one who isn’t the villainous Doctor Doom.

What Might This Doomsday Tease Mean?

Avengers: Doomsday is primed to be one half of the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. With that, multiversal affairs are sure to play heavily into the upcoming superhero epic. Fans who’ve been following the continuity up to this point surely know that there are several characters who’ve been studying the multiverse, with one of them being Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four.

On that note, I think the image the Russos shared on social media is a blurred and cropped photo of Reed’s chalkboard from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In that film, Reed uses the board to break down complex topics, and a shot from an early FF trailer even teased his examination of the multiverse using the board. So the Russos could possibly be alluding to Richards’ observations, which may or may not be crucial to protecting various realities from the threat of Doctor Doom.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

This is, of course, all just a theory on my part, and Joe and Anthony Russo’s tease could pertain to something else entirely. Still, until I’m convinced otherwise, I’m sticking to the Reed Richards assertion, even if it’s a stretch (no pun intended). I’m also willing to bet that this won’t be the last little nugget that the Russos share as Doomsday filming continues and, if that’s the case, I’ll surely pore over that as well alongside fellow fans.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to open in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream past MCU movies and TV shows using a Disney+ subscription.