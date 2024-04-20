Zendaya Tells The Story Behind How Spider-Man Got Tom Holland Got Out Of A Speeding Ticket

The web of love between Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland is still going strong. Ever since the former Disney Channel star signed up to play MJ in the Spider-Man movies , she and her Spidey co-star Tom Holland were spotted in a steamy make-out car sesh , and a relationship blossomed from there. One benefit the Spider-Man co-stars have being in the MCU movies is getting out of a speeding ticket.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were recently caught in a sticky situation. And no, it had nothing to do with the Spider-Man actor’s web shooters. While promoting her upcoming sports film Challengers , the Euphoria actress spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how she and her BF were able to dodge a speeding ticket thanks to the help of their web-slinging ally.

Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class, he was going to do the spin class, because I don't do that. We were going a little fast, we were running a little late, and they recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK.

Wow, it looks like playing “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” has great celebrity perks! It reminds me of the time that Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington revealed Jon Snow’s fate to a police officer to avoid paying a speeding ticket fine too. Uncle Ben said that “with great power comes great responsibility,” but unintended speeding is not always something we have the power to help. Apparently, the spirit of Spider-Man and Jon Snow were there to help these two celebrities out when they needed it.

It was really adorable when Zendaya said she wasn’t going to partake in the spin class. I can’t say that I blame her as she previously claimed she hated working out for Challengers to get into tennis pro shape. But it’s still nice she was still willing to accompany Tom Holland and her mom there. The lovely couple appear to be attached at the hip on a number of engagements like attending press tour events as an official couple and an insider made relationship claims that they’re allegedly living together.

It’s always nice to hear Zendaya and Tom Holland tell cute stories about each other. Especially considering the pair tend to keep their relationship very low-key to the public. The Uncharted actor’s reasons are understandable. He’s emphasized the importance of keeping his celebrity love life private when the entire world is searching for personal details of his relationship.

But that still doesn’t mean Tom Holland and Zendaya don’t share cute antidotes about each other from time to time. For example, Holland said to Buzzfeed that his Spider-Man girlfriend sends him “hundreds” of Instagram reels during his social media pauses. The Greatest Showman actress also said something cute about her boyfriend during the Dune 2 press tour when she said she’d like to bring Holland back home with her from the U.K. Maybe with this lovely couple keeping their relationship away from the public eye, their romance will continue to go the distance.

Spider-Man continued to be a hero for Tom Holland and Zendaya when their recognizable faces from the Marvel movies stopped them from getting a speeding ticket. I'm assuming the cop who pulled them over must have been a huge MCU fan to let them off with just a warning. Looks like their star power and the webbed superhero came through!

