All 3 Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies Just Got Bundled, And They're Way Cheaper Than Expected

One of the unexpected but wholly pleasant problems with the DVD and Blu-ray release of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is that dedicated Spidey fanatics will want to add the movie to their home video collection, but which version do you want to get? There’s a chance that you already grabbed the movie on streaming, as it began playing digitally for fans earlier . Or, you might own the two previous Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, if you (like me) want all three MCU Spidey movies bundled together, Amazon just put them up for pre-sale as a bundle, and the price might be too good to pass up.

All three Spider-Man MCU movies currently are on sale in a bundle on Amazon, discounted 38% from $55.99 to $34.96. The movies are on pre-sale now, and will be delivered on April 12 for Amazon Prime members. The latest Spider-Man adventure breaks all sorts of storytelling boundaries by introducing the concept of the Multiverse, which allows characters from the pre-existing Spider-Man film franchises to cross over and interact with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. This includes villains, such as The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Most important, it includes the two previous on-screen Spider-Man actors: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: Far from Home / Spider-Man: Homecoming / Spider-Man: No Way Home on Blu-ray: $59.99 $34.96 on Amazon.

There has been a virtual love fest between Holland, Maguire and Garfield since the three actors were able to finally share the screen together and bring their interpretations of this legendary character to life. Maguire sings Holland’s praises as an actor and shares what he learned from the young Brit during their collaboration. The three of them share inside jokes about “fake butts” that had to be worn under their skin-tight suits. There’s a genuine camaraderie between the men, and it translated to the screen.

Where the trio goes from here is undetermined. Tom Holland currently is working on an AppleTV+ series, and has hinted at taking a break from acting after he wraps that project. Spider-Man fans have been using social media hashtags to lobby for a third Amazing Spider-Man movie for Andrew Garfield, and the studio recently recognized their efforts. But at the moment, the future of Spider-Man in the MCU (as well as at Sony) is uncertain.

Instead, Sony is investing in movies that expand out the Spider-Man universe, with the hope of possibly dropping the hero in eventually. Jared Leto is about to bring the living vampire… to life in the upcoming feature Morbius. And some interesting actors have been added to Madame Web, which has fans speculating what co-star Sydney Sweeney would look like as a live-action Spider-Gwen. The internet is a very active place.

In the meantime, you can pass the time between new Spider-Man movies by owning this unique three-movie bundle that’s up for pre-order on Amazon. Place your order to receive it by April 12.