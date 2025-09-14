Fans Think Zendaya May Have Dyed Her Hair Red For The New Spider-Man Movie, And There’s Compelling Evidence

The highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in production, with lead actor Tom Holland having confirmed as much by revealing his new Spidey suit in a BTS video. (All the while, set photos have also been leaking.) When it comes to the cast, it’s known that Holland will be joined by a few familiar faces, including Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Specifics on Zendaya’s return (likely as Michelle “MJ” Jones) are under wraps. Yet there’s now evidence that has fans convinced the actress dyed her hair for her Marvel return.

Something that a number of fans have long wanted from Michelle Jones is to see her sporting the iconic red hair that Mary Jane Watson has in the Spider-Man comics. Alas, Jones remained a brunette throughout Jon Watts’ “home” trilogy. However, some are of the impression that they’re finally getting their wish, thanks to a behind-the-scenes photo. In the pic, which was shared by MCU Film News on X, Zendaya appears alongside some cast and crew members, and her locks are notably hidden under a hoodie.

While the MJ actress’ hairdo is greatly concealed, some fans have seemingly spotted a bit of her hair sticking out. One X user named @JJoseRiveraa commented on a post in which the photo was shared, saying, “You can see her hair poking out the hoodie has like a red velvet look.” Under that same post, @theeasynerd also opined that the starlet is now playing MJ with “red hair.” Likewise, @DevolGlaze also thinks the A-lister is “going red” for her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is all simply speculation at this point, of course, though the evidence that’s been presented so far is quite interesting. In the first place, it’s also strange that Zendaya would even cover up her hair in a photo, though maybe that’s just a personal preference as opposed to an attempt to hide a spoiler. Fans likely won’t know for sure what’s going on for quite some time, but I wouldn’t throw out the notion of a red-haired MJ appearing in Brand New Day.

More on Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Mark Ruffalo Breaks Silence On Rumored Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role

At the very least, one detail that is completely confirmed is the future of Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend. The set photo shows Ned actor Jacob Batalon wearing an MIT shirt, which would seemingly confirm that the character did end up going to the university after graduating high school. However, there’s still the question of whether Michelle Jones also decided to attend the Massachusetts-based institution as well.

Various rumors have been swirling around just how heavily Zendaya’s MJ will be featured in the latest Spidey flick. Earlier this year, it was alleged that Michelle’s role would be reduced due to Zendaya’s heavy filming schedule. (As we speak, the actress also has obligations to the upcoming blockbuster Dune: Part Three.) The prospect of seeing fewer Michelle scenes is disappointing, but I’m glad to know she’ll appear in some capacity.

This upcoming Spider-Man movie is also going to have plenty of other familiar faces as well. For instance, there’s a Marvel TV fan-favorite in The Punisher, who will once again be played by Jon Bernthal. An Avenger is also in the mix, as Mark Ruffalo is reportedly reprising his role as Bruce Banner a.k.a. Smart Hulk. So there’s a lot to look forward to in Brand New Day, and I’ll remain hopeful that a red-haired MJ is one of the sights we’ll see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. For now, stream past Spidey movies using a Disney+ subscription.