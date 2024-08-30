'Some People Are Meant For It:’ Marisa Tomei Had A Front Row Seat To Zendaya And Tom Holland's Romance While Filming Spider-Man

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, such as pairs like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. One of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now is Tom Holland and Zendaya, who met while working on the Spider-Man movies (some of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Marisa Tomei had a front row seat to Zendaya and Holland's romance while filming that trilogy, and recently reflected on it saying "some people are meant for it."

Spider-Man movies have always been popular, and Tom Holland's trilogy was wildly successful. While the ending of No Way Home saw Peter's friends forget about him, Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong. While speaking with EW about her time in the MCU, Marisa Tomei reflected on seeing their romance play out in front of her, saying:

I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent. Just being, like, blown away from the the get-go… I mean, I’m blown away. Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it.

How sweet is that? While Tomei was only playing Holland's Aunt May, it sounds like there is some real love there. And just like her character, she watched the Peter Parker actor grow up and fall in love right before her eyes.

Tomei's comments come as fans are still mourning May's death in Spider-Man: No Way Home. She got involved in the action of the threequel, perishing at the hands of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. But clearly Tomei had a good time working on the franchise, both on and off camera.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Warner Bros.)

Both Tom Holland and Zendaya's careers have skyrocketed since working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming, something Marisa Tomei also got a front row seat for. While fans want to see them back as MJ and Peter in the mysterious Spider-Man 4, they've led other blockbusters and prestige dramas in the years that have gone by. Talk about a power couple.

While Zendaya and Holland's relationship was originally kept under wraps, they've confirmed their romance and have appeared together for red carpets. The pair are reportedly rock solid in their pairing, with some fans hoping that the pair of A-listers end up getting engaged.

As previously mentioned, fans are curious about Marvel's plans for a fourth Spider-Man movie, especially since the first three came out in such quick succession. Tom Holland is taking a break from the character, but given his popularity it seems like only a matter of time before he returns. Perhaps a crossover movie like Avengers: Doomsday could be the occasion.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.