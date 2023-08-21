Superman And Lois’ Elizabeth Tulloch Reunited With The Show’s OG Jonathan Actor On Strike Picket Line, And My Heart Is So Full

During Superman & Lois’ first two seasons, Jonathan Kent, the non-powered son of Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane, and twin brother of Alex Garfin’s Jordan, was played by Jordan Elsass. Then in August 2022, Elsass exited The CW series and Michael Bishop took over the Jordan role the following month. One year after his departure though, Elsass reunited with Tulloch on the actors strike picket line, and it’s so heartwarming seeing these two back together.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been going on since July 14, and that, along with the Writers Guild of America strike that began on May 2, has resulted in Hollywood film and television productions grinding to a halt. Elsass and Tulloch are among the many actors who’ve shown up to show solidarity with their fellow performers, and it just so happened that these two, along with John Henry Irons actor Wolé Parks, were hanging out at the same picket line on the same day. Check out the below picture Tulloch shared on her Instagram Stories of the trio together again.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Jordan Elsass may not be Superman & Lois’ Jonathan Kent anymore, but it’s good to see him back with Elizabeth Tulloch and Wolé Parks back in real life, with these three posing for that photo right outside the Paramount Pictures gate. Just because Elsass isn’t acting on The CW show anymore doesn’t mean that he can’t enjoy time with his former costars anymore, especially since the last time they were together on Superman & Lois, there was no indication that Elsass wouldn’t be back in Season 3. As a bonus, Tulloch recommended a fanny pack from Tory Burch that’s been quite helpful to her as she’s been picketing, so no doubt others will follow suit and buy one for more everyday life activities.

A few days after his departure from Superman & Lois was announced, Elsass explained that he stepped away from the DC TV show in order to preserve his mental health, calling it a “100% priority.” So far the Season 2 finale, “Waiting for Superman,” remains his last onscreen credit, though IMDB lists him as having two movies coming up, Billy and the Bandit and Poets Never Die. Elsass’ other costars during his time on Superman & Lois included Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, Sofia Hasmik, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Tayler Buck.

Although Superman & Lois will return for Season 4, it has its own casting shakeups ahead. Only Hoechlin, Tullock, Garfin and Bishop are retaining their series lead statuses, with Michael Cudlitz joining them after guest starring as Lex Luthor in Season 3’s final two episodes. Parks, Valdez, Navarrette, Walsh, Hasmik, Chriqui and Buck have all been cut from the main cast, though that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of all of them. Navarrette said in July that she and “a few others” will now be guest stars in Season 4, appearing in “about three episodes.” The Season 3 finale also set up major potential for Season 4 with its Superman vs. Doomsday fight, but for now, specifics on what the next season holds in store are being kept close to the vest.

Superman & Lois’ three seasons can be streamed now with a Max subscription, and we’ll keep you apprised on more updates concerning Season 4. Keep track of current and soon-to-arrive small screen programming with our 2023 TV schedule.