Venom 3 Finally Has An Official Title, And The Tom Hardy Movie Is Also Arriving Sooner Than Expected

While Madame Web failed to catch traction with audiences, we’re not done with Sony’s Spider-Man Universe on the 2024 release schedule just yet. Kraven the Hunter is next up, and after that, Venom 3 will close the franchise out for the year. Well, refer to it as Venom 3 no longer, as the Tom Hardy-led threequel now has an official title. As a bonus, the upcoming superhero movie is also hitting the silver screen sooner than expected.

Sony Pictures has announced that the third Venom movie has been titled Venom: The Last Dance. Additionally, the movie, which is being distributed by Columbia Pictures, has moved from November 8, 2024 to October 25, 2024, and it will screen in premium large formats and IMAX. Given that the last two Venom movies also opened in October, this is a fitting date shift, especially since it’s right before Halloween. Now The Last Dance will face Wolf Man and Terrifier 3 as opening weekend competition.

Naturally going with a title like Venom: The Last Dance leads one to wonder if Sony Pictures is looking to wrap things up for Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal. While neither of the previous Venom movies were met with a lot of positive critical reception (CinemaBlend has been among their detractors, as seen in our Venom review and Let There be Carnage review), both were financial successes, with Venom making over $856 million worldwide and Let There be Carnage making nearly $507 million worldwide. So it’s no surprise Sony greenlit a third entry, but maybe the studio has decided it’s time to bring this film series to a close.

On the other hand, The Last Dance might not refer to this being the last Venom movie, but instead the end of Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote being paired together. After all, the symbiote has inhabited a number of other hosts in the comics over the years, including Mac Gargan and Flash Thompson. Perhaps the events of the threequel will see it hopping bodies, and Tom Hardy’s character will have to get used to living on his own again… assuming he makes it out alive.

The problem is since no plot details have been revealed yet for Venom: The Last Dance, we have no idea where the story will take its lead characters. What we do know is that Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple was the first new actor cast for the movie, and Doctor Strange’s Chiwetel Ejiofor joined not long afterwards. Neither of their characters, nor the one being played by Clark Backo, have been identified yet though, but fans have been speculating that Toxin will be the villain. If that’s true, then it stands to reason Stephen Graham’s Patrick Mulligan will be back too since he’s the main host for Toxin in the comics, and at the end of Let There be Carnage, his eyes were shown glowing blue.

