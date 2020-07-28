Yellowstone’s 6 Biggest Moments From New Midseason Trailer

As the midseason trailer (seen lower) explains, there are only four episodes left of Yellowstone. Yes, we are already there, and John Dutton is laying down the law and training Beth to do the same – not that she needs much help in that department – and as hoped, Beth will be meeting up with Angela Blue Thunder. During an earlier episode of Yellowstone, Thomas Rainwater had called on Angela for help fending off the land grab impacting the Native American Reservation. It looks like his interests are about to intersect with the Duttons’, so it's time to get into the six biggest moments the trailer had to offer.