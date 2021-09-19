The Best Comedy TV Shows To Stream On Netflix Right Now

In this golden age of television, there are plenty of TV dramas that I love to watch, like the fantasy series Game of Thrones, or even the wonderfully written Breaking Bad. Maybe even catch up on some characters' romantic escapades before Bridgerton Season 2 comes out. However, while dramas are always intriguing and fun to watch, sometimes I just want to laugh, and comedies do the trick.

Luckily, there are plenty of comedy TV shows on Netflix for fans to enjoy, from original hits to already popular sitcoms and network hits. If you’re looking for a show that will have you clutching at your side from laughing so much, look no further than right here.

Community (2009 - 2015)

Community tells the story of Jeff Winger, who was disbarred and suspended from his law firm after they found out his bachelor’s degree was fake. In order to return, he attends Greendale Community College, where he meets an interesting cast of characters all with their own quirks and odd personalities.

Community is, hands down, one of my favorite shows ever. Created by Rick and Morty creator, Dan Harmon, the jokes always land and will make you laugh regardless of how you’re feeling on any day. And, let’s not even get started with the amazing Community cast. There are so many stars who blew up once they appeared in this awesome show, such as Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong - the list goes on and on. Seriously, if you haven’t watched Community yet, give it a shot now. Hopefully that Community movie comes sooner rather than later.

Stream Community on Netflix.

30 Rock (2006 - 2013)

Starring Tina Fey, 30 Rock revolves around the cast and crew of a fictitious sketch comedy series, which is filmed in Studio 6H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, focusing on the creation of this show, and the hijinks that come with it.

Honestly, I think what makes this such a great show is the 30 Rock cast. Not only do they have amazing chemistry with each other, but their characters are really easy to root for and are super funny, from Tina Fey to Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan. Everything works together beautifully. With Tina Fey as one of the main writers of the show, you know it’s going to be funny.

Stream 30 Rock on Netflix.

New Girl (2011 - 2018)

In New Girl, Jess is a young woman who just found out her long-term boyfriend has been cheating on her. So, she moves out and into a loft with three strangers, Nick, Winston, and Schmidt, all of whom have their own oddball tendencies that make her new life fun.

New Girl is so wholesome. There are a lot of comedies out there that can sometimes get darker, dipping their toes in drama (like Barry or Orange is the New Black). However, New Girl never does that. It’s really focused on comedy and makes you smile. Schmidt is the funniest character in my opinion, but everyone else in the New Girl cast each has their moment to shine.

Stream New Girl on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek (2015 - 2020)

Schitt’s Creek tells the story of the Rose family, who were once wealthy and then suddenly lose all their assets except for a town, called Schitt’s Creek, they bought decades ago as a joke. Now, while living there, it’s up to them to somehow find a way out and become rich again.

If you’re looking for a fantastic family comedy, Schitt’s Creek is definitely one of the better ones out there. The entire Schitt’s Creek cast has such a great dynamic, but my personal favorites are David and Alexis, played by Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. Their sibling rivalry is not only believable, but shows what it’s like to not only fight with your sibling but love them unconditionally, even in the darkest of times. You’ll love them so much you’ll be saying “Ew, David,” not that long after starting the show.

Stream Schitt’s Creek on Netflix.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 - 2019, 2020)

In this Netflix original series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tells the story of Kimmy, a young woman who was kidnapped years ago and locked in a bunker for more than a decade, only to emerge as a fully grown woman in a brand new world, trying to adjust.

With four seasons, I definitely think Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a great comedy original from Netflix. Ellie Kemper has so much charisma as Kimmy, paired with her out of touch boss, Jacqueline White (played by Jane Krakowski), and her amazingly wonderful roommate Tituss Andromedon (played by Tituss Burgess), it’s a perfectly balanced show. Also, the opening theme to this show is one of the catchiest ones I’ve ever heard - I sing along to it every time. There’s even a special interactive film Netflix did for the show a year after it ended, so give it a chance if you haven’t tuned in yet.

Stream Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017 - 2019)

In this original comedy from Netflix, Santa Clarita Diet follows two married real estate agents, but when Sheila suddenly becomes undead and has a craving for human flesh, she and her family must find a way to somehow adapt to their new life.

Santa Clarita Diet is a show on Netflix that got cancelled way too soon. It was so funny, and had such a great cast, including the always wonderful Drew Barrymore as the lead. The story itself was also really interesting, including a mythological mystery and plenty of funny, gory moments in a comedy show about someone who looks like a normal person but lives as a zombie. I really wish it went on for longer, but, at least now, you can enjoy all of its glory on Netflix.

Stream Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix.

Big Mouth (2017 - Present)

Big Mouth centers on teens who are based on creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s upbringing in suburban New York, exploring puberty while embracing a frank way of looking at the human body and sex.

I’ll be honest - Big Mouth was never my favorite series. I think it’s just because the animation style was never my cup of tea. But that doesn’t mean I can’t acknowledge that it is very funny at times, and also addresses some themes that most comedies don’t ever talk about, including what it’s like to grow up, really digging deep and creating a memorable show that also serves a purpose. Plus, the Big Mouth cast is awesome too, with stars like John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and more voicing the characters.

Stream Big Mouth on Netflix.

The Politician (2019 - 2020)

In this Netflix original, The Politician follows Payton Hobart, a wealthy young man from Santa Barbara, and each season revolves around a different political race that his character is involved in, whether that be for school or somewhere else.

I never thought Netflix would find a way to make politics funny, but The Politician does an amazing job at it. Not only is Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen fame very good as the lead character, but the rest of his co-stars are great as well, including Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Gwyneth Paltrow, and so many others. The story is full of hilarious moments, and with only two seasons to binge, it’s not the longest series but definitely worth the time to watch.

Stream The Politician on Netflix.

The Good Place (2016 - 2020)

In this popular series, The Good Place follows Eleanor, a woman who has passed on and has arrived in The Good Place, where those who have been good during their lives go once they die. However, Eleanor realizes something's wrong, because she is not supposed to be there.

This is another example of a wholesome comedy that I feel anyone could enjoy watching. The Good Place cast is definitely one of the best out there, led by the funny Kristen Bell, filled with hilarious jokes and funny moments, but it’s not afraid to make you smile and get you all teary-eyed at the same time. Plus, you’ll also find yourself laughing at how often they try to curse in The Good Place. Holy mother forking shirtballs.

Stream The Good Place on Netflix.

Sex Education (2019 - Present)

In this popular Netflix original, Sex Education follows Otis Milburn, an insecure student when it comes to sex, but who has a mother who's a sex therapist, so he starts a secret program at school to give other kids advice on sex and relationships.

This dramedy is definitely another one of those big shows with a huge ensemble, but the Sex Education cast is full of newer and more established stars, all with amazing talent. It is primarily a comedy, but the show isn’t afraid to talk about serious issues, from different sexual identities and their acceptance, to how to properly deal with your first time - it’s the perfect coming-of-age show, and something a lot of people would enjoy.

Stream Sex Education on Netflix.

Russian Doll (2019 - Present)

Think Groundhog Day, but even funnier. Russian Doll is about a woman named Nadia, who seems caught in an inescapable time loop as the guest of honor at a party one night in New York City. Now, it’s up to her to try and solve the problem.

First off, Natasha Lyonne is wonderful in her role and rocks it as Nadia. I can’t think of a better person to play the main character. But, Russian Doll is more than just its fun cast, with a funny story that has a lot of twists and turns, and a mystery that’s entertaining from beginning to end. With a Season 2 ordered for the popular show, now's the time to binge the first one.

Stream Russian Doll on Netflix.

BoJack Horseman (2014 - 2020)

In this animated comedy, BoJack Horseman follows the titular character, a washed-up star of the 1990s sitcom, Horsin’ Around. Now, he’s trying to plan a comeback by releasing a ghost-written, tell-all autobiography.

BoJack Horseman is definitely one of my favorite adult animated comedies to watch. While there are plenty of stupid funny moments in this wonderfully animated show, BoJack Horseman isn’t afraid to talk about the dark topics of Hollywood, such as drug and alcohol addiction, recklessness, depression, and so much more. It’s definitely a gem of a comedy and deserves all the praise it has gotten over the years.

Stream BoJack Horseman on Netflix.

Arrested Development (2003 - 2006, 2013 - 2019)

Last but not least, we take a look at Arrested Development. In this popular series, we follow the Bluths, a family that was formerly wealthy and very dysfunctional, trying to live their lives now that they have lost their riches.

Arrested Development walked so that Schitt’s Creek could run. This series is honestly one of the funniest shows ever, with a cast that truly stands above the rest, including Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, and so many others. The series was so popular that it was renewed by Netflix years after it was cancelled by Fox, with the same cast, so you know that it’s definitely entertaining. If dysfunctional families are your favorite, there are none quite like the Bluths.

Stream Arrested Development on Netflix.

These are some of the best shows to binge on Netflix, and now, you have some awesome options if you’re craving comedy and need a good laugh. Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m going to watch Community for the umpteenth time.