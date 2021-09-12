Addison Rae Has An Extremely Blunt Response When Asked If She Thinks Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are 'Destined To Be Together'

Despite their more than 20-year age difference, reality star Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae have become exceptionally close. They work out together, cross-promote their work, and even have sleepovers. But when asked recently if her fave BFF and Scott Disick are the ones "destined to be together," now that he's reportedly single again, Addison Rae had an extremely blunt response, which I think I might just agree with.

Of course, we have none other than Andy Cohen to thank for pulling the tea out of Addison Rae. (He makes it an art form with the Real Housewives ladies.) On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen quickly slipped in the age-old question, “Do you think Kourtney and Scott are destined to be together?” To which Rae gave a somewhat aggressive “No.” Cohen would later question whether the TikTok star-turned-actress was surprised by Scott Disick’s recent snafu with one of Kourtney Kardashian's exes. But this time, Addison Rae only laughed it off and said it was “not my question to answer.”

Addison Rae is in the clear for Girl Code. But the question about Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's potential romantic relationship remains. While they both have moved on with other people, they share three kids together. Not to mention, it was evident that Disick and Kardashian still had some lingering chemistry on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Likely, Addison Rae's definitive “no” on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is because of the currently unspooling DM drama. Disick allegedly messaged Kardashian’s ex, Younes Bendjima, with some criticisms of their former flame. It has many believing that he is still in love with her, which is supposedly what led to Disick’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, breaking up with him. Still, it's reportedly neither here nor there to Kourtney Kardashian, who is busy macking it up with boyfriend Travis Barker.

Amidst all the he-said she-said, at least Kourtney Kardashian still has best friend Addison Rae to back her up. Kardashian recently even had a cameo appearance in Addison Rae’s new Netflix film, He's All That. It’s the least Rae could do since Kardashian, in fact, brought her on board for the final Keeping Up with the Kardashians season. On WWHL, Addison Rae shared the extent of her fandom for the long-running E! series:

I love the show and have loved the show since I was a little girl. I remember I used to have magazines with them in it when I was like really, really little in this pink diary. I love them.

So how did Addison Rae manage to parlay reading about the Kardashians as a child to practically speaking on their behalf on Bravo? Well, she once again thanks her TikTok dancing videos, which is what initially catapulted her into fame and notoriety. Kourtney Kardashian's now-11-year-old son Mason was a fan, and his mom made a meet-up happen for a birthday party. That eventually led to the two “working out all the time together.”

The rest is best friend history.

