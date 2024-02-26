90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Showed A Surprise Breakup, And Not The One I Was Expecting

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "Happily Ever Afters." Read at your own risk if you haven't watched on TLC or streamed with a Max subscription!

Wedding bells were ringing in the past couple of episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, which means our time with the Season 10 cast is comingf to an end. Just ahead of the tell-all, however, the TLC franchise blindsided viewers with the news that one couple that one couple will be missing out on wedding festivities because the two are no longer together. And of all the couples featured this season, I did not expect Nikki Sanders and Justin to be the ones going their separate ways before the endgame.

Nikki herself also seemed blindsided by the reveal, as producers managed to capture their seemingly impromptu breakup on camera while filming interviews following her return to the United States from Moldova. Nikki understandably broke down into tears after reading Justin's breakup message via text, and audiences were left with questions that I hope will be answered in the upcoming tell-all.

How Nikki And Justin Broke Up, And What Social Media Tells us

I went on the record early with my thoughts that Nikki and Justin's journey was one of the best 90 Day Fiancé storylines in ages, as it was a joy not only to see the TLC franchise's continued inclusion of the trans community, but also a storyline that featured a couple dealing with all the common issues one would expect two people in that situation to face. Sure, there were definitive hiccups throughout their storyline, but they've known each other for nearly two decades, which makes it seem like anything more than a text was warranted for the break-up to be official.

When they first experienced intimacy issues on 90 Day Fiancé, I did a deep dive to try and find some details about their relationship. That they shared a joint Instagram account that promoted finding love despite struggles had me thinking Nikki and Justin would certainly still be together and powering forward in 2024.

But after this on-camera breakup, I see that account is no longer on Instagram. As such, I'm left in the dark as to what the current situation is, and will be looking to the tell-all for more answers regarding the abrupt and confusing end to this relationship. (Assuming it sticks, of course.)

I'm Shocked Nikki And Justin Did Not Outlast Other Couples

Nikki and Justin weren't perfect, but I'm still quite shocked they're the couple that broke up out of this entire bunch. Sophie Sierra had suitors lining up following her fight with Rob Warne. If I had to place bets on this season, they were my odds-on favorite of a couple where the marriage didn't happen. Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos were my second pick following that wild wedding twist where she almost skipped the ceremony and flew back home.

Ultimately, we'll have to wait for the tell-all to get more answers on the situation. If the break up was unavoidable, I guess it's better to have it happen pre-marriage than for them to be added to the list of 90 Day couples who split after marriage. Let's hope Shaun Robinson asks the right questions starting next week!

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's now time for the tell-all beginning next week, and I'd love to hear that we've learned more about this confusing situation between Nikki and Justin.