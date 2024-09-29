After Nick Cannon Insured His Private Parts For Millions, He Revealed One Regret He Has About The Arrangement

Nick Cannon has raised plenty of eyebrows over the past few years when it comes to his less-than-traditional lifestyle. The host of The Masked Singer (whose 12th season just premiered on the 2024 TV schedule ) has had 12 children with six different women , so it’s really not surprising to hear what part of his body he considers his biggest asset. But all of those eyebrows raised right back up this summer when it was learned that Cannon had actually taken out a multimillion-dollar insurance policy on those assets. It turns out now he actually has one regret about his actions.

Following in the footsteps of celebrities who include his ex-wife Mariah Carey — whose legs and and vocal chords are reportedly protected to the tune of $70 million — Nick Cannon got his testicles insured for $10 million . In discussing the move, the Drumline star suggested he made a mistake, telling E! News :

It wasn't enough. Should've been $12 million, one for each kid.

Sure, why not? I can appreciate Nick Cannon’s reasoning here. I’m not sure how one puts a price on one of their body parts, but if it’s one that’s vital to their livelihood (say, David Beckham’s kicking leg), I’m guessing loss of income would factor in.

Now, I don't think the dad of 12’s private parts contribute to his bank account — the opposite actually seems to be true, given how much Nick Cannon pays in child support — but it seems fair to go $1 million per child. Reiterating the reasoning behind his decision to purchase protection, Cannon said:

You hear all these supermodels insuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets? I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works.

Again, there’s the suggestion that he’s actually benefiting financially from the area below the belt. Or, maybe it’s a trust fund situation, like, once Daddy Cannon goes on the blue pill, everybody gets a million dollars? What a conversation that would be for the actor to have with his 11 living children.

While he didn’t go any more into the logic (or lack thereof) involved in the insurance policy, he did make sure to let everyone know that his recent actions don’t indicate a concern for any current or forthcoming issues, as he clarified:

I still got a long way to go.

Whether or not that means Nick Cannon wants more children remains to be seen, but it sounds like the love life is alive and well. I’m sure he could always increase that policy if he were really concerned about making sure his brood is taken care of.

Things have been quiet on the baby front since December 2022, when his youngest daughter Halo was born to Alyssa Scott , just one year after she and Nick Cannon lost their first child , Zen, to brain cancer at 5 months.