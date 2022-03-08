Amid Kim Kardashian's Divorce From Kanye West, Another Rapper Is Shooting His Shot With Her

Though Kim Kardashian originally filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, the process remains ongoing. Kardashian has made it clear (via court documents) that she wants to formally end the marriage . However, amid the proceedings, West has taken issue with a few things, like the couple’s prenup and his estranged wife’s petition to be declared legally single. Said request was recently granted by a judge, marking a major win for the reality TV star. But in the wake of the development, another rapper is now shooting his shoot with the A-list starlet.

It would seem that Kodak Black is making yet another attempt to woo Kim Kardashian, and he was very forward with his approach. He took to Instagram to share a pair of images and post an honest caption. The rapper even boldly tagged the SKIMS head in the text:

You Need A Real N***a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain’t Even Gone Play 😈 Real Gangsta @kimkardashian

The entertainer originally reached out to the billionaire in 2018 , during which he said her husband Ye was “on some stupid shit.” The caption in his new post is interesting enough, but the snapshots he added were the true icing on the cake. The “Tunnel Vision” performer shared a photo of himself dressed in black and wrapped in caution tape in order to mimic one of the Kardashians star’s recent shoots. See how close he got by checking out the side by side comparison:

Unfortunately, Kodak Black was recently involved in a shooting that occured at a nightclub during Super Bowl weekend. The ordeal ended with Black being shot in the leg, though he seems to be doing fine now. Maybe this is part of what’s spurred him to redeclare his feelings for Kim Kardashian. He may be taking the term “carpe diem” to heart and seizing the day.

Something that’s being pondered by people in the comments section, though, is how Kanye West might respond. The Grammy winner has been very vocal about wanting to reconcile with his ex (even amid romances with people like Julia Fox). At present, his flame is seeing Pete Davidson, and the rapper has taken a few big shots at the comedian. Ye threatened violence against him in the lyrics of a recent song and later parodied Davidson in the subsequent music video. Considering West has pretty much declared “Civil War” on the comic, it wouldn't be surprising if he had words for Kodak Black, too.

Despite the drama though, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson still seem to be going strong. The two were first linked in October 2021 and have been spotted on a number of occasions. They’ve rented out a movie theater for a date night in New York and have even taken selfies with a tourist in Beverly Hills. The pair also jetted to the Bahamas to ring in 2022, with Kardashian “spamming” bikini photos after the trip.

It’s probably safe to assume that since things are going so well for the two, Kim Kardashian isn’t looking for a new suitor. Though if anything, I guess you have to appreciate Kodak Black’s willingness to put himself out there (again), right?