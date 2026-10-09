I Had To Ask Blood Of My Blood's Star About That Heartbreaking Outlander Revelation
Oh, my heart hurts after this.
Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood are ahead! Read with caution and stream this show on Starz.
Outlander may have ended, but Jamie and Claire are still finding ways to pull at our heartstrings on the 2026 TV schedule. I note that because in the fourth episode of Blood of My Blood’s second season, Claire’s mom and dad had a revelation related to her that was truly heartbreaking.
In Episode 4 of Outlander’s spinoff series, Henry and Julia are finally reunited after they were separated at the rocks and Henry was sent back to their time. Unfortunately, when he came back to the olden times and Julia asked him about Claire, he didn’t remember their daughter. It’s a truly devastating revelation, as they realized he wasn’t able to do the one thing they both wanted from their own time. However, Julia quickly processes the situation and makes it clear that she won’t let this ruin her relationship with Henry.
With all that in mind, I asked Hermione Corfield, who plays Julia, about the significance of this revelation. Here’s what she had to say about it:
Adding to that point, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts reminded me that Julia is aware of Henry’s PTSD and the mental health struggles he’s been through. She’s empathetic toward and knowledgeable about it, and when she learned about the electroshock therapy her husband went through after he time traveled through the rocks, she “understands” what’s going on, even though her “initial reaction is, ‘Wow, how can you not remember [Claire]?’”
Corfield went on to tell me that this situation is so heartbreaking for Julia because it shatters the primary hope she and Henry had. Their whole goal was to get home and find Claire. Henry went home, but he was unable to get to their daughter, and that’s a really hard pill to swallow. That’s why it’s the “worst feeling in the world” to have Henry tell her he couldn’t remember their daughter, as the actress explained:
Now, this moment breaks both their hearts. However, Julia, being the strong and remarkable woman she is, quickly processes the information and listens to Henry explain what happened to him during that shock therapy and that he couldn’t recall their daughter because remembering her was his worst pain.
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While she’s clearly upset about the situation, especially after she also learns about what Henry did with Seema, she believes Henry and develops a plan for them to move forward. Roberts told me that Corfield did such an amazing job playing out the complexities of all of that, and watching her process this information related to Claire as Julia was remarkable:
He’s right; this moment really does explode off the screen, and watching Henry not remember Claire and hearing Julia say she can forgive but not forget after learning every detail broke my heart. Now, as he goes off to war, Julia has tasked her husband with finding the man he used to be, so they can move forward together.
So, now, to see how Henry and Julia move forward after this tragic Outlander revelation, you can catch new episodes of Blood of My Blood every Friday on Starz.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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