I Had To Ask Blood Of My Blood's Star About That Heartbreaking Outlander Revelation

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood are ahead! Read with caution and stream this show on Starz.

Outlander may have ended , but Jamie and Claire are still finding ways to pull at our heartstrings on the 2026 TV schedule . I note that because in the fourth episode of Blood of My Blood’s second season, Claire’s mom and dad had a revelation related to her that was truly heartbreaking.

In Episode 4 of Outlander’s spinoff series , Henry and Julia are finally reunited after they were separated at the rocks and Henry was sent back to their time . Unfortunately, when he came back to the olden times and Julia asked him about Claire, he didn’t remember their daughter. It’s a truly devastating revelation, as they realized he wasn’t able to do the one thing they both wanted from their own time. However, Julia quickly processes the situation and makes it clear that she won’t let this ruin her relationship with Henry.

With all that in mind, I asked Hermione Corfield, who plays Julia, about the significance of this revelation. Here’s what she had to say about it:

I think for me, that scene, the thing I had to take from that scene was that Julia, you know, it's a balancing act for her. She's forgiving. She's tried. She says she's not ready to forgive Henry yet. Which, you know, she knows he's trying. But the fact that the war's coming, and that's the backdrop of the situation, she has to park a lot of what's happened to reconnect because she doesn't know if she's going to lose him.

Adding to that point, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts reminded me that Julia is aware of Henry’s PTSD and the mental health struggles he’s been through. She’s empathetic toward and knowledgeable about it, and when she learned about the electroshock therapy her husband went through after he time traveled through the rocks , she “understands” what’s going on, even though her “initial reaction is, ‘Wow, how can you not remember [Claire]?’”

Corfield went on to tell me that this situation is so heartbreaking for Julia because it shatters the primary hope she and Henry had. Their whole goal was to get home and find Claire. Henry went home, but he was unable to get to their daughter, and that’s a really hard pill to swallow. That’s why it’s the “worst feeling in the world” to have Henry tell her he couldn’t remember their daughter, as the actress explained:

But I think the Claire moment is probably the worst, most painful moment for her in that scene because that's been their shared hope. You know, getting back to Claire, getting home was the one thing they're both working towards and keeping them alive and on the right path. So I think when the one other person who knows who Claire is and loves her as much as she does doesn't remember, I think it's the worst feeling in the world.

Now, this moment breaks both their hearts. However, Julia, being the strong and remarkable woman she is, quickly processes the information and listens to Henry explain what happened to him during that shock therapy and that he couldn’t recall their daughter because remembering her was his worst pain.

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While she’s clearly upset about the situation, especially after she also learns about what Henry did with Seema, she believes Henry and develops a plan for them to move forward. Roberts told me that Corfield did such an amazing job playing out the complexities of all of that, and watching her process this information related to Claire as Julia was remarkable:

You watch her process that, and she, you know, they have such a devout love for each other, that you can see that kind of spill out in that room. And those, to me, are the best, the most challenging and rewarding scenes when you can put two people in a room and a camera, and it just explodes off the screen.

He’s right; this moment really does explode off the screen, and watching Henry not remember Claire and hearing Julia say she can forgive but not forget after learning every detail broke my heart. Now, as he goes off to war, Julia has tasked her husband with finding the man he used to be, so they can move forward together.

So, now, to see how Henry and Julia move forward after this tragic Outlander revelation, you can catch new episodes of Blood of My Blood every Friday on Starz.