Baywatch's Carmen Electra Trades The Red Swimsuit For Pink Bikinis, And It Seems Like She's All In On Barbiecore

If there’s anything fans know about Carmen Electra , it’s that she has no problem rocking swimwear. One would expect nothing less from the woman who famously starred as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch . While the star is mostly known for rocking the iconic red swimsuit associated with the role, she recently traded that out for some different fits. Electra rocked a pink bikini and more fits with that color within a series of photos she shared. And based on the snapshots, it seems like she’s all in on Barbiecore.

That trend has apparently been sweeping the nation amid the release of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie. As the buzz around the film has increased, more stars have been pulling out their best pink attire, showing it off during red carpet events or just wearing it under casual circumstances. Carmen Electra is definitely no stranger to the color, and that’s evident based on the slideshow she dropped on Instagram. It features a number of photos that see her rocking her best pink looks. Check her in a two-piece bathing suit, a jacket and more in the photos below:

First of all, can we simply marvel at the fact that the 51-year-old star has not aged since Baywatch ? She looks absolutely stunning in every one of the pictures, which appear to have been taken throughout different decades. But aside from that, it would seem that she was a Barbiecore devotee long before others started jumping on the bandwagon. I suppose that makes sense, since the American Vampire alum has always been something of a trendsetter. Kudos to her for totally crushing every single one of those looks in the post above.

The photos that may get particular attention out of this bunch are probably the swimsuit ones, which have pretty much become synonymous with the entertainer. Just back in May, she sported an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie bikini (and it’s honestly amazing it was able to stay on). The star even went viral when she revealed her OnlyFans , using a photo of herself in two-piece. So essentially, the Epic Movie cast member is pretty much synonymous with swimwear and, based on her social media habits, one gets the feeling she wouldn’t have it any other way at this point in her career.

Like the veteran star, Barbiecore has penetrated the cultural landscape in a way that’s not all that common. As a result of the trend, plenty of celebrities have made pink the color of 2023 . (Carmen Electra even made that very declaration in the caption of her post.) Among those to take it up are sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who more than proved the trend was going strong. Sarah Hyland and Halle Bailey rocked it on their vacations and absolutely nailed the fits. Most recently, Florence Pugh continued her Barbiecore dominance , as she rocked it under a sheer jumpsuit.

It’s been fun to see so many people embrace pink as the year keeps rolling along. Considering how the trend has played out so far, I’d wager Carmen Electra won’t be the last celeb to break out a pink bikini or any other fit of that color. And don’t worry Baywatch fans, I’m sure Electra hasn’t totally forsaken the red swimsuit she's long been linked to.