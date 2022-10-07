How Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Are Reportedly Handling Infidelity Scandal Amid Busy Schedules

Adam Levine has been the subject of cheating accusations over the past couple of weeks, which all started when an alleged mistress came forward with claims that he asked about using her name for his and wife Behati Prinsloo’s impending third child. But as the couple seems determined to stick it out together, Levine’s also got professional obligations to tend to, with Maroon 5 preparing for a Las Vegas residency that opens in March 2023. So just how is the couple juggling his music and their marital issues, all while preparing for a new baby?

Amid sexting allegations from Sumner Stroh and several other women, Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5 announced a major career highlight with Maroon 5: The Residency, which will open in Las Vegas on March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. While Behati Prinsloo has supported Levine through the alleged cheating scandal , his work commitments apparently haven’t made things any easier on her. However, an US Weekly source said the musician is focused on doing what he needs to do for both his wife and the band. The trade reports:

Adam isn’t letting this get to him. He said what he wanted to say and is working through this privately with Behati. He hasn’t changed any of his upcoming plans. He is very loyal to his band and wouldn’t let them down.

While his marriage likely has to take precedence during what is surely a difficult time for the couple, Adam Levine also apparently knows he can't skimp on responsibilities tied to Maroon 5 and their fanbase, expecially as they prepare for their residency.

In the aftermath of the allegations, Adam Levine denied having had an affair , though he did admit via a statement on social media that he “used poor judgment” in talking to other women in a flirtatious manner. He said he had taken proactive steps to remedy the situation with his wife, whom he has been married to since 2014 and shares two daughters.

He and Behati Prinsloo were photographed together in the days following five women’s allegations , before they eventually boarded a plane and were seen at a charity fundraiser for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. Maroon 5 headlined the event — non-subtly titled The Event — with his wife supporting him from the side of the stage.

While the couple has been reportedly working things out behind closed doors, the Internet has been having a field day with the leaked DMs that Adam Levine allegedly sent the other women, and the situation was even parodied on Saturday Night Live for its Season 48 premiere. Other celebrities have also weighed in, with Levine’s longtime friend Shaq refusing to pass judgment due to his own past infidelity. However, Disturbed frontman David Draiman and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor offered candid takes on the situation. Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine, meanwhile, graced us with a hilarious post to clarify that he is “Not Adam Levine,” despite what some confused people may think.

Behati Prinsloo has yet to speak publicly on the rumors, and despite everything going on in their lives, we hope they work things out in the best way for their family.