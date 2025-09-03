After Postponing Concerts And In The Wake Of Brandon Blackstock's Death, Kelly Clarkson Has Big (And Great) News For Her Talk Show Return

At the beginning of August, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died of cancer. Right before that happened, the singer postponed her shows in Las Vegas to be with her family, and since then, we’ve gotten updates here and there about how this tragic life change is impacting her career. However, one project that will continue as planned is The Kelly Clarkson Show, as its Season 7 premiere was just announced.

It’s official, The Kelly Clarkson Show will return to the 2025 TV schedule on Monday, September 29. According to Deadline , the series will be back for its seventh season very soon, and it will go back into production the week of September 8.

According to the report, the host has a stacked lineup of guests, too, as it includes:

Emily Blunt

Marion Cotillard

Colin Farrell

Scarlett Johansson

Dwayne Johnson

Matthew McConaughey

Lionel Richie

Julia Roberts

Shonda Rhimes

Margot Robbie

Sylvester Stallone

Channing Tatum

Reese Witherspoon

These folks will no doubt be on the show to promote their 2025 movie releases , like Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and projects on the 2025 TV schedule, like Stallone’s Tulsa King.

I’m sure The Kelly Clarkson Show’s return will also mark the return of the beloved Kellyoke segment , too.

It was also reported that she’ll spotlight those who helped during the Texas floods this summer. This comes after the "Stronger" singer canceled a performance at Miranda Lambert’s Texas flood relief following the death of her ex-husband.

So, all around this is exciting news, and I can’t wait to see Kelly Clarkson’s return. It’s also a very happy update amid what has been a very hard and tragic summer for the singer and her family.

Blackstock, who co-parented two young children, River (11) and Remington (9), with his ex-wife, battled cancer for over three years before passing away in August. Before that, it had been rumored that he was ill, as Clarkson missed tapings of her show for a “private matter.”

However, after his death, an insider shared that she "tried to keep things classy" for her children, explaining that she was reportedly "devastated" for them.

Along with canceling concerts, the pop star missed tapings of The Voice in the wake of Blackstock’s death. However, it was only a temporary absence, as Deadline reported that she did return to work. She’s set to appear on Season 29 of the show, which will air in the spring of 2026.

Now, as I’m sure Clarkson and her family continue to deal with this tragic life change, work will continue. She is back on The Voice, and now we know that her talk show will return, too. So, make sure you catch The Kelly Clarkson Show when it returns to NBC on Monday, September 29.