Denise Richards Shares Message With Fans After Her And Her Husband’s Road Rage Shooting

Denise Richards found herself in a pretty terrifying situation November 14, when she and her husband Aaron Phypers were targeted in a road rage shooting while driving to the set of her upcoming movie. Neither the actress nor her husband were physically injured in the incident, but they were undoubtedly shaken by what had occurred, and even had to put up with online trolls making light of the shooting . Thankfully, Richards also received a lot of support from her followers, and she took to social media with a message of gratitude for the love they’ve received from her fans.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star definitely had something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after another driver became aggravated with her and her husband on the road and fired shots at their vehicle. Denise Richards expressed those emotions to fans on Instagram , saying:

I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time. We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you.

It sounds like a number of friends and fans have reached out in the days following the road rage incident, because even if there were no injuries in the shooting, that’s a pretty traumatic thing to go through.

TMZ reported that Aaron Phypers was driving Denise Richards to work on her upcoming movie Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace on November 14 and were having trouble locating Popsicle Studio L.A. A male driver reportedly became upset with the couple, shouting at them from his vehicle, before he passed them on the road and fired shots at their truck. When they arrived at the studio, the actress was apparently unnerved and sobbing, and a bullet hole was found near the back of the truck, prompting someone from production to call 911. It’s unknown if police responded to the set or if a report was filed.

Despite being shaken up, Denise Richards proved to be a true professional and went on to work a 12-hour day. A gun safety meeting was also held for everyone on set that day, though it was unclear if it was related to Richards’ shooting incident or protocol following the tragic shooting on the set of Rust that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

This was such an unfortunate incident that Denise Richards and her husband went through, and we’re certainly glad no one was injured. The actress has been in the headlines over the past couple of years for her career moves, as she joined OnlyFans alongside daughter Sam ( drawing the ire of Sam’s father , Charlie Sheen), even getting her husband involved as she shows her “boobies” and “tush.” One can only wish the star well as she continues with her work and aims to move on from her scary automobile-related ordeal.